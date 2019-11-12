COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Rutgers is the team that Ohio State will be playing against on the scoreboard Saturday, the Buckeyes will be playing themselves in order to maintain a championship-caliber execution.

Rutgers will be the last unranked team Ohio State plays this season, but the game is not a chance for the Buckeyes to relax and take their foot off the gas pedal. Instead, the Buckeyes will need to continue to meet their own expectations, which are to perform at the highest level.

“We have to make sure we're holding up that standard,” Ryan Day said on playing at a high level against Rutgers. “We got a lot at stake here. We can't put any of that stuff to risk. That's something that the coaching staff has been hammering home with the players. To this point they've respected that. They have to continue to.”