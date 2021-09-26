Ryan Day hands keys of offense to Ohio State freshman Kyle McCord

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud was not invisible Saturday night. He just wasn’t in his usual role.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback ran onto the field with the rest of the room, participating in the pregame stretches like he normally would.

But when the quarterbacks began their pregame throwing routine, Stroud stepped to the sideline. He served as the go-between to set up another play for freshman Quinn Ewers, freshman Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman Jack Miller III, getting the ball to the assistant running the drill, but he wasn’t going to risk the throw, underhanding the ball or using his left arm to get it back for the next set.

After a week without throwing, Stroud was never going to risk it.

As for McCord, his Saturday routine changed dramatically.

He was first in line, taking the keys of head coach Ryan Day’s car with TreVeyon Henderson to his left and flanked by Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on his right and Garrett Wilson on his left.

And Stroud was there with him.

As Ohio State took the field, the redshirt freshman quarterback went with McCord to the north end zone, placed his arm around the freshman and began to pray. Rising out of the kneel in the end-zone turf, the time came: McCord officially took over the Ohio State offense, at least for this particular Saturday night.

But it didn’t come to McCord right away.

After handing the ball off to Henderson for an 11-yard gain, he tried to do it himself: missing Wilson to the right, throwing behind Olave on the bubble screen, overshooting Smith-Njigba on the post to the right.

Day had been there before. He was a quarterback once. He’d been behind the same wheel. His job was to try and calm his freshman down.

“Take a deep breath,’” Day remembers telling McCord. “‘Find the speed of the game. Trust your eyes, trust your reads. You did a lot of preparation to get here.’

“Then I thought he settled down a bit.”



