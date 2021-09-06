Ryan Day had a clear plan in the backfield

Although redshirt freshman Miyan Williams kicked off the night with a 71-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes’ opening possession, No. 4 Ohio State opted to play depth at the position throughout Thursday’s contest. Four separate running backs saw the field in Ohio State’s first four possessions against the Golden Gophers and none of them reached double-digit carries.

Williams said he wasn’t deterred by the coaching staff’s decision to play depth following his long touchdown run.

“I feel like that’s with everybody. If you get a big play, you will want to go back in,” Williams said. “But I was really just like wanting to see everybody else play and how they play. I was just trying to get the win.”

The Cincinnati native made the most of his carries Thursday night and was clearly the most productive with the ball in his hands out of the four backs who carried the rock.

Williams finished the night with 125 yards on nine carries, including his 71-yard touchdown run — which he said he ran the wrong way on.