Ryan Day, Gene Smith focuses offseason on fixing Ohio State defense

Ryan Day and Greg Schiano broke a barrier for Ohio State in 2016.

Before then, the Buckeyes had never hired an assistant coach that had a salary more than $1 million dollars. For athletic director Gene Smith, it wasn’t that there was a resistance to it, but that the Buckeyes never really needed to spend that money.

On the bus ride back from Ann Arbor in November after the Buckeyes’ first loss to Michigan since 2011, Smith felt the urge to make a similar splash.

“That’s not one we ever want to experience again and it’s not something that we really think should ever happen again,” Smith said. “Our expectation every year is to go and win that game. We have done that historically, so how do we respond?”

As athletic director, Smith's job was to take a step back and soak in the big picture of the 2021 season as a whole. The Buckeyes had a young team, one of the youngest teams in the history of the program, but one that had grown consistently as the season moved on. It was a team that responded in a big way at the Rose Bowl, returning expectation and a level of momentum ahead of 2022.

But from the middle of last season up until that bus ride back from Ann Arbor, Smith said the consistent conversations have been surrounding the defense: what needed to be done to never let performances like the Michigan game happen again.

With that, Smith turned the page and looked forward, giving Day a simple and clear message:

“I told him, ‘Go find him,’” Smith said. “‘Go find that guy.’”

As Day was out recruiting in the days when Ohio State was usually preparing for the Big Ten Championship, he was calling Smith every night, talking about candidates, narrowing down to one name: Jim Knowles.

“At the end of the day, I was looking for a head coach of the defense,” Day said.