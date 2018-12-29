Q. You've been so busy with everything, recruiting, everything, getting ready for this game. Has it sunk in that you're going to be the head coach of Ohio State?

RYAN DAY: Every day a little bit more. Like you said, a lot going on. The first thing on the list was recruiting, and obviously that went really, really well. Now it's getting ready for this bowl game. But every day a little bit more.

Q. Asked you a bunch of times already what you'll do when you take charge of the staff and all that. I know you don't have answers to that until after the game. You have to have been managing some of that stuff to take over. What's that been like to juggle both of the jobs if that's how you do it over the last couple of weeks?

RYAN DAY: I think that obviously you rely on your staff and kind of the guys you have and the personalities you have on your staff, and you work through it. And that's going to be something that's ever-evolving as we go, and then once the bowl game gets through, we'll figure out what that exactly is going forward.

Q. Has that been tough to manage at all, Urban wants to be in charge for his last game, you want to plan for the future. Has there been anything -- you have to manage that and walk that line --

RYAN DAY: Not at all, not at all. It's actually been even smoother than I thought it would be. It's been really good and things have been kind of business as usual, and then on the 2nd we go from there.

Q. Do you know whether or not you're going to call plays next year?

RYAN DAY: It's something we're still going to work through and figure that out. I still want to have a heavy hand in the offense. I think the guys on offense are really excited and there's a lot of energy and positive momentum on our side of the ball. I want to keep that going.

Q. How does that go for a guy who has been a play caller and there have been head coaches who try to take that on and others who don't? Who have you relied on as you're trying to make that decision, and what factors went into deciding whether or not you're going to call plays next year?

RYAN DAY: You look at different models that people have used over the years, and a lot of it has to do with as we move forward, kind of the positions that some of the coaches take on and the responsibilities as we go.But I think there are a lot of models out there that work. Obviously at Oklahoma and Notre Dame, and obviously I use Chip Kelly as a guy I go to a lot. He's made it work that way. So all conversations will be had moving forward.

Q. Any new coaches you might have? You can't rush to put your staff in together, but you don't have a long timeline. Can you discuss walking that balance of finding the right guys but you also can't take too long to find them?

RYAN DAY: Yeah, but, again, right now it's all about winning this game. It's on us right now. That's where the focus is.

Q. When you look at this game, Washington looks like one of the better secondaries maybe you faced this year. When you prepare for them, what do you see? What's the challenge they pose?

RYAN DAY: Well, they have a great scheme. They're very, very well coached. Jimmy Lake does a great job and the whole staff does a great job. They play very hard. They're powerful up front. They don't give up a lot of big plays. Their secondary does a great job of keeping things in front of them. They break on the ball really well and opportunistic obviously in turnovers.And so they make you work the thing down the field. They're not going to give you big plays. So we're going to have to do a good job there. Stay on schedule and then do a good job in situational football.

Q. What has it been about Dwayne that he seems to take his game to another level against the better defenses you face? What is it about him that allows him to thrive in those situations?

RYAN DAY: I go back to all the time, I just think what our offensive line has done to get him into a rhythm in these games is remarkable. You look at some of those games, he's actually untouched at times, which is when he can set his feet in the pocket and throw the ball, that's when he's at his best.And so much of it goes back to what those guys have done protecting for him and also the guys on the perimeter, creating space and winning their one-on-one matchups. He doesn't have to hang on to the ball the ball gets out of his hands on time. Rhythm of our passing game is critical.

Q. Joshua Alabi, how does he look, and is there a chance Thayer will play in the game?

RYAN DAY: Josh stepped in played some games for us this year. He's done a good job. We have a lot of faith in Josh.Looks like Thayer probably will be a gametime decision there. But we have confidence in both guys.

Q. What is Thayer's injuries?

RYAN DAY: It's undisclosed right now.

Q. Urban said this week it's been like a year he's kind of scouted you to see if you could be his potential replacement. Now that it's going to happen, why are you ready for this job?

RYAN DAY: For a lot of reasons. It's something I've been working for my whole career. I've been exposed to some great coaches along the way and exposed to some high-level coaching and going to use something from each of those coaches that we're going to build a culture that way and my philosophy.But that being said, I've been in the program now for a couple of years. Had an opportunity to walk in the footsteps of the head coach here at Ohio State, understand what that is and want to keep the infrastructure here.My philosophy and values are so much in line with what's here right now, and I want to keep that culture going and the infrastructure this year going right now.

Q. Since Urban made the announcement, how has he been? Players say he seems more relaxed, not the total helicopter coach before, but now how is he?

RYAN DAY: He's been great. I can't say enough about what he's been like for me just moving forward as we go and try to blaze a new path here, talking to me about the new things he's gone through, the experience he's had obviously at Ohio State, but just as a coach what to look for as a head coach and how to put things together moving forward.

Q. Does he seem more relaxed? Does he seem like a weight has been lifted?

RYAN DAY: I don't know. I know that obviously winning the Big Ten Championship, beating our rival was big. So anytime that happens, you smile a little bit more, and that's pretty natural. But I do think that he's in a great place.

Q. I assume you're not going to be working as closely with the quarterback. What are you going to miss? What do you really like about that interaction?

RYAN DAY: I'm still going to be involved with the quarterbacks a good amount. Yeah. I obviously won't have as much time as I had in the past. And I do love that. Having the feel for the quarterbacks in terms of what they've seen, what they've practiced, what they know, what they're experiencing on a day-to-day basis kind of keeps you in tune with the offense, because the offense goes as the quarterback goes.But I'm going to do a really good job of making sure that I am in those meetings and I am a part of it and that I do have a good feel for what the quarterbacks experience.

Q. Do you sense uncertainty coming in at quarterback, perhaps? It's almost like going back a year. What do you look forward to? What's the challenge of bringing a new guy along?

RYAN DAY: It's something I'm going to kind of think about after the game and reflect on what that's going to be. But we just gotta win this game; then we'll go from there.

Q. Your philosophy of being a head coach, still working closely with quarterbacks, sounds a lot like what Jim Tressel did. Do you have a relationship with Coach Tressel?

RYAN DAY: We've met and spoken a few times, but other than that, not really.

Q. How has the coaching dynamic yesterday in practice? Was it any different knowing in less than a week you're going to be stepping into those shoes?

RYAN DAY: No, it hasn't. It's not been different at all. It's been really smooth. I think that it's been kind of -- there's a great relationship there between coach and I, and he's kind of handing this thing off to me as we go. But things have been business as usual, and we'll continue that way through the game.

Q. Did you feel yourself being any more vocal or pretty much the same?

RYAN DAY: No, I think that's what the guys appreciate about me and I am who I am and I'm not going to try to do or try to be Urban Meyer. I'm not going to try to be some other coach. I'm just going to be myself. And I think that's what they experienced in their first three games this season.

Q. On your signing day press conference, you mentioned that all staff and decisions you make about your staff will be done after the bowl game, but find it kind of interesting that you're going through bowl practice, you're in the side chair for the last time. Do you have to analyze, are you rating, are you paying attention to what these other assistants on the sidelines on the side of you are doing? Do you have to evaluate those things? And how do you be the head coach before you're the head coach?

RYAN DAY: That's a good question. I think you have to stay focused on right now in the moment. I think that's kind of been the theme all season, from August to now, you focus on what's going on right now; then you go from there.I do think that you have to make sure you're forecasting a little bit where you're headed. So staying focused on the game right now and then once that happens, go from there.

Q. Do people treat you differently, everyday players?

RYAN DAY: No. No, I don't think so. Again, why? And I think the reason is because during the preseason and those first three games, I already kind of walked in those shoes a little bit. So it isn't a big jump or a big difference in terms of how the guys look at me.

Q. What about people outside of the team? Are they treating you differently now?

RYAN DAY: Yeah, that's a little different. It's a little different. Yep. Life has changed as we know it. But that's why -- again, that's why you put a whistle on your neck, is to be in this situation.

Q. What makes you such a good quarterbacks coach?

RYAN DAY: I hate to talk about myself like that, but I will say this: I played the position. I was coached by a great quarterbacks coach when I played.But then a few years ago I had to make a decision kind of where my career was going. I made a hard decision to coach in NFL and focus all my time on the quarterback play and the pro passing game. I thought that would differentiate myself in the coaching profession.I spent two years doing that, traveling around the country meeting with different quarterback coaches. I spent my time, because in the NFL you don't have to worry about recruiting or anything else, and I just studied the Patriots and the Packers and the Saints and the passing game. And that's what I did for two years, and I felt that gave me a little bit of edge in coaching.

Q. How important is that relationship, head coach-quarterback? Maybe the most in sports in some ways people say. Is that accurate, you've got to be on the same page?

RYAN DAY: Yeah, I think anytime you have a quarterback that's a player coach, that's when you're at your best. It's the coaches, the quarterback, and kind of everybody else. If you have that mentality as a quarterback, that you are a coach, that you are looking out, there's more responsibility and you're almost part of the staff. So I think that relationship is important.

Q. Speaking of the quarterback-coach relationship, you helped personally develop Dwayne. Now he obviously has a decision to make. And depending on what that decision is, it's going to impact who your quarterback is. With everything that happened in Oregon and Justin Herbert returning and him being considered by most analysts the number one quarterback in the draft, how do you have those discussions with him in terms of what's best for his future and balancing the fact that your success in the beginning of your career could be determined by who your quarterback is? Tough position?

RYAN DAY: It is. And we've had a few discussions about it. We said we're going to get through this game and go win the Rose Bowl and then have a little bit further discussions there. But there's a lot involved with it. Obviously he has his family that he trusts and loves and some other people that he'll go to for advice. But we want what's best for Dwayne.And as a coach, you want to make sure you're doing that. This is not self-serving in any way where you start talking somebody into coming back just because it's self-serving for the program or for me.That being said, we obviously are going to present all the reasons why it would be great for him to come back.

Q. Is Dwayne ready for the NFL right now?

RYAN DAY: That's a good question. I think, again, after this season, you reflect on the whole season, where it's at, how far he's come. I do think that he has a chance to be really successful in the NFL.When and how and the situation, obviously, is something that we have to look at after the Rose Bowl. But when you look at what he's done this season, it's been very, very impressive.

Q. His skill set, more kind of a dropback guy, but he can run. That's his mantra. Is that kind of the philosophy going forward as far as recruiting quarterbacks (indiscernible)?

RYAN DAY: We want to create a quarterback who has some sort of extraordinary trait, and we feel like -- I've mentioned before in press conferences, we feel we can tailor our offense to the quarterback strengths.

Q. Saw Chip Kelly in practice the other day. Any highlights having to talk to him in person?

RYAN DAY: Other than seeing him and spending time with him and he and his wife and my wife, no, I think it's always good to be around some of your mentors and spend time and talk through things.And, again, obviously Urban's a huge part of this thing moving forward for me as a mentor, and Chip is second; where you go to them for advice, they've been in this thing before, they've been a head coach.The thing that keeps coming back to me is just be yourself and trust your instinct because you're built for this.

Q. When Kevin Wilson came in, he was sort of the guru, pegged as the offensive guru, you kind of elevated in that. How has that relationship gone? I assume you've worked very closely together. And where may that end?

RYAN DAY: All the guys on the offense, great relationship there. It's a group effort, and Kevin is as good as anybody. He's been doing it for a long, long time. Has a history of great explosive offenses and huge hand in everything we're doing on a day-to-day basis.Does a great job with our run game. Great job with organizing day-to-day operations. So nothing but unbelievable things to say about Kevin in working with him for two years.

Q. When you made the decision to go to the NFL with Chip, were you calling plays before you made that move, before you --

RYAN DAY: When I was at Boston College. Yes.

Q. How has it going from calling plays to taking a backseat?

RYAN DAY: That was part of the decision, okay, how am I going to differentiate myself in this profession. And then making that move was part of that decision and knowing you weren't going to call the plays. But the good news was in that relationship with Chip, I had a lot going on there. He and I were constantly talking during the games. I felt there was value there as well.

Q. You saw Chris Olave come on toward the end of the year. Any other young wide receivers that might not play that much on Tuesday but you feel are really coming on for you guys?

RYAN DAY: I think those guys have a bright future. They still have to grow this spring. Blue Smith and Jaelen Gill, Ellijah Gardiner, Jaylen Harris, those are all guys that are going to be the future of our program at wideout. The spring will be important for those guys to keep growing.

Q. (Indiscernible) play a little running back, too, or is he strictly (indiscernible) --

RYAN DAY: He has many skills. He can do a lot of things.

Q. On Haskins, what have you imparted to him? When he came, he was here, and maybe he's here now. What has he improved on? What have you tried to develop in his game?

RYAN DAY: There's a lot. I'd say the thing I'm most proud of is his leadership, just the way that he's handled himself, the way he walks and talks, that's come a long way.Because one of the number one jobs of a quarterback is to lead the 10 men that are on the field with you. I think he's taken great strides that way. He's taken more ownership with the offense. He's put the work in to understand the defensive structures week in, week out.He's grown a lot as a player but also as a young man. He's a guy who came in as a sophomore with no collegiate starts and look in 13 games what he's done, which is really amazing when you think back on what he's done in such a short period of time.But a lot has to go back with the guys, the guys that are surrounding him. Our offensive line, I keep saying it, has done an unbelievable -- you think about That Team Up North game. He was barely touched and they blitzed every other snap.So he was able to get his feet in the ground and throw the ball; where if your offensive line doesn't protect you, you can look foolish. So receivers, veteran guys who are getting open and catching the ball for them. So it's a team effort. It's a group effort. But not to take anything away from Dwayne. He's had a tremendous season.

Q. How will you try to recruit him again? I missed that part.RYAN DAY: We talked about it earlier. It's not about recruiting him. I mentioned that you can't self-servingly talk somebody into coming back. But you put the pros and the cons out there. You talk about what the advantages of coming back would be, some of the things that he has and opportunities in front of him. But we're going to do a good job of putting those things out so he understands that we'd love to have him back.

Q. The aspects of coming into practice here, offers are going out, how are you in this transitional period overseeing how you guys are recruiting? Obviously new offers are going out, they're coming in. How does that work while you're at the Rose Bowl?

RYAN DAY: The same way as it does back home. Everybody is still involved with it. A lot of communication with Mark Pantoni and our whole staff. We're constantly monitoring what's going on with some of the recruits, constantly talking about the 2020 group. So it's always an ongoing process.

Q. Has Urban basically removed himself from that now?

RYAN DAY: No, like I said, it's business as usual all the way through the Rose Bowl, and he's been a huge part of it.

Q. You're wearing shorts, 65 degrees out when you're practicing. Is it a pinch-me moment: I'm here, about to coach in the Rose Bowl?

RYAN DAY: It is a little bit. Anytime you have a chance to play a game like the Rose Bowl, you have to make sure you enjoy it and take it in, because it's the reason why you play the game, coach the game.I did say that once I was out here, because like when I was in San Francisco I was going to wear shorts and long sleeve every day, I wasn't going to change at all, beautiful weather. And the Rose Bowl people are putting on a great week of events, and the hospitality has been excellent.

Q. You said (indiscernible) signing day you weren't going to comment on reports of possible transfer options of quarterback. When those things are out there, how do you manage that with your quarterbacks, especially a guy like Tate, been in the program, and if Dwayne were to move on, seems like he would be -- not next in line but (indiscernible).

RYAN DAY: There's always going to be speculation, especially here at Ohio State. Like I said, the interest level that's out there right now in terms of quarterback play here is as high as I think it's ever been.I think everybody's really excited about that. So we have to make sure we're not on social media and all those things. But it all starts with Dwayne when he comes back and he makes a decision; then we go from there.

Q. Did you have to smooth things over at all with Tate or Matthew when there's that stuff being reported?

RYAN DAY: No, I think there's always constant communication about their future here and what we think of them and where they are. I think that's a huge part of coaching is making sure you're constantly talking to the quarterbacks, or any position for that matter, about where they are and where their expectations are moving forward. So there's always communication.

Q. What have you found in Tate's preparation for bowl practice?

RYAN DAY: I think he's been very good. I think he understands the game plan like he always does. It's hard when you're not playing to constantly do a good job preparing. Even though you're not getting on the field. It can be frustrating at times, but he's done an excellent job this year.

Q. How has he developed and would you feel comfortable based on what you've seen this year in his development with him potentially being the starting quarterback next year?

RYAN DAY: I think again when you're not playing all the time, it is hard, because you're preparing. You're getting the game plan down. You're practicing in practice and you are getting reps with the 2s, so that's a little bit frustrating.But I think he's done a very good job of that all season managing that as we go. He's gotten better each week. And so if he gets called on in the game, he's got to be ready to go.

Q. Is Dwayne as good a passer as you've coached in NFL or college?

RYAN DAY: I compare him to Matt Ryan and Sam Bradford. Those are the two guys I've been around that are in that same category right now their anticipation, their accuracy, the way the ball comes off their hand. I'd compare him to those two guys.

Q. Can you give your impression of Matthew's development, he's the guy that (indiscernible). He was under the radar for quite a while. What have you seen from his progress and how ready he might be next year?

RYAN DAY: It's hard to say how ready he'll be, because the knee -- it's there. But he hasn't been able to really do much with the knee. So this spring will be obviously huge kind of bar on where he is in his development.He's done an excellent job in the meeting room, when he's on the field trying to get mental reps and those type of things. But in terms of throwing them out there to the fire, he's still not quite ready for that. But this spring he'll have that opportunity.

Q. What's been Urban's message when he gets that team together, before or after? What's the morsel you take from that, or is it just the same talking points, we're in the Rose Bowl?

RYAN DAY: Yeah, we're here for a reason. This is a team that's been through a lot this year, and we want to finish it the right way, finish the right way for Coach Meyer and for these seniors. They deserve that. They've started out strong. And when it's now time to finish this thing strong with a lot of pride and playing for the guy next to you, playing for your brother, it's really, really important.

Q. How has Master Teague looked for bowl practice and now here?

RYAN DAY: He's gotten stronger. He's gotten stronger a powerful back. He needs to get more reps, the more reps he gets, the more aware in protection and understanding who he has to block and some of the blitz patterns. But he's a downhill back that if you can get him to the second level, he's a home run hitter.

Q. I know he's played in four games this year. So if he plays in the Rose Bowl, that means he'll be a sophomore. If not, he'll be a redshirt freshman. Is that a concern at all or anything in your mind?

RYAN DAY: It is. It is. We have Demario, too, as a third back if we need to. If we need to play him, he's got to be ready, but we'd also like to get the year for him.

Q. What's the status of Brian Snead? I don't know if you have an update or not. Is he going to be on the team next year?

RYAN DAY: I don't have any updates on him.

Q. It's now a matter of days before you take over the program. Has the reality of that hit you yet? It's not just kind of (indiscernible), kind of put it out of your mind? It's going to be your program on Wednesday.

RYAN DAY: Right.

Q. What's your thought process when you think about that? What goes through your mind?

RYAN DAY: It's something that I've known now for a little bit of time here. So there's been a transition and a buildup to that. So there's a lot of things that are going through my mind and things that are in place that we can get going.The guys get back on the 7th, and the plan is to have a team meeting right there and go forward. But the good news is there's been some time to think about that, reflect on it, charge up the batteries and get ready to roll.

Q. You'll be more of a podium guy than a chair guy?

RYAN DAY: I don't know, whatever they give me, I guess.

Q. What's the first thing you want to do on Wednesday?

RYAN DAY: In terms of --

Q. First day you're a head coach, what's the first thing you want to do?

RYAN DAY: I don't know if it's one thing. You just kind of -- you go in and you understand you have a list of things you need to get done. You go about the business of starting it up and ready to roll.

Q. When that office becomes your office, have you thought about that, you're going to have Urban's office?

RYAN DAY: Yeah, I have. It's a little bizarre.

Q. Has he moved out yet?

RYAN DAY: No, he hasn't.

Q. How are you going to fill that thing?

RYAN DAY: That was Christmas. I got a lot of stuff on Christmas. Family members gave me a lot of stuff. A lot of things for Buckeyes, when they come in there, recruits, they can see. I'll build it up as we go.

Q. It's pretty cool to see a 50-year-old out there running around with -- referring to you, I had to inform him you're 39, is that because you're going to miss that you're not going to be able to get in there and do those drills, have you thought about that, kind of how that's going to change? And how important is that to you being successful, is being among the guys, doing the drills?

RYAN DAY: I want to keep that going, though. Like I said, I really want to stay involved with the offense. I really want to stay involved in the coaching and day-to-day stuff. I don't want to change that. I don't think I have to as we go. And there will be -- there will be shifts and movements as we go to find out what the right rhythm is for the team and the staff.And I want to continue that, because I think that's what's given me the opportunity to be in this situation and I don't want to change that.

Q. What a change physically. You have a smile on your face most of the time. Got to be aches and pains?

RYAN DAY: No, it's not bad. I don't know who said that, but I'm only 39. I have a lot of energy. People have called me an old soul, but I'm definitely not 50 years old.

Q. Are there things you picked up in bowl prep, are you taking notes on how you're going to do it, on the line and are there things --

RYAN DAY: Absolutely. I've done that for the last 10 years. I have a book of things I've learned, my head coaching book over here, and I'm going to use that as a reference as always.But the same thing this year, talking about going through practice one, practice two, how we handle Christmas, how we handle the breaks, how do we handle the practice on site and the guys checking in and curfew, all the things that come with organizing a team, kind of go over here in a bank. And then we'll utilize the guys on our staff. Brian Voltolini and Quinn Tempel and those guys here, the infrastructure, they're excellent at that. They have a long list of examples to use.

Q. How long have you had the head coaching book or --

RYAN DAY: Probably goes back a decade. I wanted to be a head coach ever since I started coaching. I started taking notes a long time ago.

Q. The video you guys put out, you and Urban playing the video game, how did they approach you for that, and how do you think it turned out?

RYAN DAY: Zach Swartz, who heads up the creative team that we have, came up with the idea. It was their idea to make it look like the video game. At the end, he came up with this idea he wanted to have Urban hand off the sticks, or whatever they call them, to me.And so it took a few takes. It was a little awkward. Sometimes it's easier when you're talking in an interview as opposed to things that are scripted. But actually it took about three or four takes.We really liked the idea. We thought it was really neat, and I think the reaction was well taken.

Q. Are you a video game guy? Have you played (indiscernible)?

RYAN DAY: Yeah, my son is into video games now, so every once in a while I'll try to play him. I get humbled quick.

Q. Is there a sense that this year especially -- you've worked with an elite quarterback. I think I've asked you this a couple times already, but obviously now the take is if Dwayne comes out, he might be the highest rated quarterback in the draft and stuff. What is your sense, what have you seen? Obviously been on the pro level, et cetera. You know what they expect up there, but what's your sense of him and his readiness, et cetera, and have you been working with an elite guy?

RYAN DAY: That's a good question. I think that Dwayne has come a long way. I think when you look at his skill set, it's in line with a lot of those guys, the Matt Ryans and Sam Bradfords and Alex Smith. He has a lot of those traits.There's a certain level of preparation, a certain level of physical readiness, certain level of experience that's required to be successful at that level. And that's something that I take a lot of pride in is that we recruit quarterbacks, we talk about how we get you ready to go play in the NFL every meeting, you step into is going to be like an NFL meeting because that's what was done before when I was coaching the NFL.So I think in terms of protections, understanding defensive structures, all those things, I think he's really close. I think the whole package together is something that he and his family have to decide on.

Q. You've studied Washington, the linebacker, Ben Burr-Kirven, does he jump out at you?

RYAN DAY: It jumps out because it's on every play. He's right there every time. He's a really good player. Diagnoses plays at a high, high level. Plays really hard. You can tell he is kind of the heartbeat of that whole defense.He's what makes that defense goes, and the big guys up front eat a lot of blocks, and he runs to the ball and makes tackles. They're tough, they make you work the ball down the field, and they're really well coached.

Q. The word around, you've heard it, they have maybe the best secondary in the country. Do you see that as you study video? What stands out?

RYAN DAY: Yeah, very, very talented. Highly regarded around the country. And talking to guys who played against him, they, again, diagnose plays, they break on the ball, really good cover skills. So maybe one of the best secondaries we've seen all year.

Q. Is Coach Meyer head coaching to the end?

RYAN DAY: He is.

Q. What does that mean?RYAN DAY: It means business as usual, all the way to the end. He's coaching the coaches, coaching our players all the way to the end, just like you would expect him to.

Q. Dwayne's mental capacity and his understanding of defenses and his understanding of your offense, how has that progressed over the year, and where is he in the context of quarterbacks, how he is with that part of it?

RYAN DAY: I think if you asked J.T. that question two years ago he probably would have laughed. Where he's come in two years is amazing. He's really matured in that area. We just kind of talked about it's the protection, it's the defensive structure, understanding the coverages and the timing and the progressions. He's done a great job of that.And how far along is he in that, that's something that he and his family have to decide.

Q. When you're evaluating quarterbacks, how does your philosophy on priorities or skill set compare with Urban's?

RYAN DAY: Oh, very much in line, yeah. Our philosophy in that area is competitive toughness, leadership, decision-making skills, those are all the things that we look for in a quarterback. And not necessarily in there is how tall they are, how well they throw the ball, that's obviously a part of it, but it's more about all those things and the intangibles.

Q. Do you buy into the idea that some throw first, run first (indiscernible)?

RYAN DAY: I think those guys were guys he had like Braxton Miller. Some of those guys he inherited. So when you look back at Alex Smith and Chris Leak, in his past he had quarterbacks that would throw first as well.So I don't think that that's the case at all. I think we're going to look for somebody with extraordinary traits and then build a team around him.

Q. What do you think your offense -- or what might compare to what this offense has been with Urban Meyer (indiscernible) go for the sprint, you came up with Chip Kelly, how do you think the offense will look like next year?

RYAN DAY: I think it starts with the quarterback, based on the quarterback skill set what gives us the best opportunity to be successful. I think that you have to evolve with the game as well. I think you can't be stagnant in terms of this is what we run, this is our offense. You have to kind of evolve with the times and stay on top of it.So we'll be studying NFL teams. We'll be studying teams in the Big Ten, teams in the SEC, teams all across the country and figure out what are the new trends in offenses, what gives defenses trouble and then marry that up with who our quarterback is, who our line is and how our skill guys fit in.

Q. Question about Michael Jordan, took one for the team switching from (indiscernible). How do you think he played? And if he comes back, the assumption is he'll go back to guard next year?

RYAN DAY: That's something that we're going to have some discussions with he and his family before the game. That will be the plan. I can't say enough what he did this year to step into that role, somebody his size, too, and how well he did and making First All-American awards, you can't say enough about his unselfishness.And Josh would be a guy that we look at at center. We looked at Malcolm Pridgeon in bowl practice. We worked on some of those changes, and Josh has really improved this year. That would be a nice move for us to move Josh to center and then Mike over to guard.

Q. How important was that TCU game for you in terms of development as a head coach and kind of showing off the defense that you can be the leader?

RYAN DAY: It was huge. That was a big game and a big spot for us going on the road and beating -- I thought at that time a strong TCU team, and I think it gave myself and the coaching staff and the whole team a lot of confidence.

Q. You're going to be basically a CEO; that's kind of what this job is. That's the one thing you don't have -- how equipped do you think you are for that, the challenge to run with everything?

RYAN DAY: I think that is the challenge. But, again, this has been something that I've been kind of preparing my whole life, and how do you really get ready for that without doing it. Again, the preseason, which is a huge part of your season, and the first three games, you walk in those shoes and you feel it and you're like, okay, I can do this.So go back on those experiences. But, again, these next few months into the spring are going to be really important.

Q. Have you had that experience you've been thrust into that job --

RYAN DAY: I think I would be a little more stressed. I'd still be ready, but more of the unknown. So that gives me some peace of mind and allows me to at least sleep a couple hours at night.

Q. What you guys did to the Michigan defense, any comparison between Washington's defense and --

RYAN DAY: It's different. Both very, very talented defenses with really good players. Schemes are a little different.