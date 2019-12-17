COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nothing but the best is acceptable at Ohio State, and Ryan Day will continue the tradition of excellence into the playoff and into the coaching search.

Day is not only confident in his team’s ability to stay focused for the upcoming semifinal game, but he believes that he can replace the void left by Jeff Hafley’s decision to become a head coach at Boston College next season. Even with his departure after only one season at Ohio State, Hafley is still held in high esteem by Day and the rest of the team.

“It's been a group effort,” Day said on the transition of the defense. “Certainly going to miss Jeff, wish him nothing but the best of luck. He's going to do a great job at Boston College.”

Even with the loss of Hafley, the defensive staff does not lack proven coaches. Between Larry Johnson, Greg Mattison, Matt Barnes and Al Washington, the group is primed to respond and continue the positive momentum in the post-Hafley era.