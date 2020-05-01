COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State had five undrafted free agents sign contracts with NFL teams after the conclusion of last week's NFL Draft.

Austin Mack, Binjimen Victor, Branden Bowen, Rashod Berry and Liam McCullough all found homes in the NFL, but earning a spot on the team before the season starts may be more difficult than ever.

Organized team activities and rookie minicamps, which would normally begin in May and last into June, are currently in question as teams still cannot meet on the field, and if concerns about COVID-19 have any impact on the preseason, these UDFAs will have few opportunities to prove themselves.

Even if summer activities on the field are limited, Ryan Day hopes there will be a chance for his players to open up the eyes of whatever teams they are on.

"The rookie minicamp isn't a very long period of time, but it certainly is an opportunity to open people's eyes," Day said. "So hopefully if there is a preseason camp the way it's been with the preseason games and those type of things, there'll still be enough time for those guys to open some eyes and impress."