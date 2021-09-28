Ryan Day expects C.J. Stroud back, addresses RB balance in press conference

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is counting on C.J. Stroud being back for the team’s return to Big Ten play Saturday.

And when asked, definitively, who the starter would be if Stroud were healthy, this time the head coach didn’t hesitate: it would be the guy the Buckeyes went with through the first three games of the year.

“We’ll see how today goes, but the week helped him,” Day said. “It sounds like he’s heading in the right direction, so we’re looking forward to a great practice today.”

While Day declined to comment on what specifically was happening with Stroud’s shoulder, he said he was “optimistic” that he will be able to move forward this week based on what he saw from the redshirt freshman in Sunday’s practice and the feedback the head coach received from trainers, the medical staff and from Stroud himself.

To Day, this quarterback decision isn’t only about having a player behind center against Rutgers. It’s about planning for the future, seeing what Stroud, freshman Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman Jack Miller III can do to have a better idea of what he can do as the season moves along.

“We have three young guys that are all doing this for the first time,” Day said. “While that can be a challenge, it also can be good because everything you're investing, you hope you can get back in the future.”

And while McCord came out of his first career start with some hardware — earning Ohio State’s fourth-straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week award — Day was clear that the freshman was by no means perfect.

The head coach said McCord was inconsistent with his reads and nervous, using plays that he “kind of got away with.”

But none of this surprised the head coach, putting McCord into the fire for the first time in his college career.

“When you start for the first time, there’s a lot going on,” Day said of McCord. “I think the next time he's in that moment, he will be a bit more settled.”



