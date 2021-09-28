Ryan Day expects C.J. Stroud back, addresses RB balance in press conference
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is counting on C.J. Stroud being back for the team’s return to Big Ten play Saturday.
And when asked, definitively, who the starter would be if Stroud were healthy, this time the head coach didn’t hesitate: it would be the guy the Buckeyes went with through the first three games of the year.
“We’ll see how today goes, but the week helped him,” Day said. “It sounds like he’s heading in the right direction, so we’re looking forward to a great practice today.”
While Day declined to comment on what specifically was happening with Stroud’s shoulder, he said he was “optimistic” that he will be able to move forward this week based on what he saw from the redshirt freshman in Sunday’s practice and the feedback the head coach received from trainers, the medical staff and from Stroud himself.
To Day, this quarterback decision isn’t only about having a player behind center against Rutgers. It’s about planning for the future, seeing what Stroud, freshman Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman Jack Miller III can do to have a better idea of what he can do as the season moves along.
“We have three young guys that are all doing this for the first time,” Day said. “While that can be a challenge, it also can be good because everything you're investing, you hope you can get back in the future.”
And while McCord came out of his first career start with some hardware — earning Ohio State’s fourth-straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week award — Day was clear that the freshman was by no means perfect.
The head coach said McCord was inconsistent with his reads and nervous, using plays that he “kind of got away with.”
But none of this surprised the head coach, putting McCord into the fire for the first time in his college career.
“When you start for the first time, there’s a lot going on,” Day said of McCord. “I think the next time he's in that moment, he will be a bit more settled.”
Running back balance behind Henderson
Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson has played himself into being the No. 1 running back in Ohio State’s offense.
Day still hopes for that balance between the run and pass plays, but that he also wants that stability for Henderson, getting into the 20-carry range each time he takes the field, while also balancing the depth he has in the room and keeping him fresh for the remainder of the season and his college career.
But the head coach said redshirt junior Master Teague has really stepped up and separated himself as the No. 2 guy.
“Master ran harder last week,’ Day said. “I think he did some very good things and he continues to build on that. This is a guy who could have got frustrated along the way, but hasn’t he’s kept working.”
The Ohio State head coach said redshirt freshman Miyan Williams has been praxcticng better now, but that he’s still working through some things.
Nothing other than Henderson, Day said, is set in stone.
“Both of them have the ability to do it,” he said. “It will be a little bit of a week-to-week, but I think Master has asserted himself the last couple weeks.”
News and notes
Day announced that center Harry Miller will be back with the team this week after dealing with “health issues.”
Luke Wypler has been starting for Miller during his absence. He said Tuesday that his status is Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa’s decision, and that he will remain ready for when his number is called.
Day also said that he will speak with Studrawa this week to determine whether Matthew Jones will remain at left guard when redshirt senior Thayer Munford returns from his injury.
Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes also said that senior cornerback Sevyn Banks has been working his way back from a knee injury, missing all of the spring due to a set back, along with further setbacks in the summer and fall camp.
Barnes said Banks is getting better each week.
"Sevyn's a pro. Even when he was hurt... he was locked in, notepad out,” Barnes said. “Haven't had to say a whole lot. He knows how great of a player he is, we know how great of a player he is."