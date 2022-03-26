Ryan Day excited to see Sonny Styles basketball skill translate to football

Sonny Styles is a five-star in the 2022 cycle and signed as Ohio State’s top-ranked recruit in the class.

But the nation’s No. 2-ranked athlete and No. 11 overall player would also undoubtedly be a Division I scholarship basketball player at the next level for a MAC or Atlantic 10 team if he had elected to pursue a college career on the hardwood instead of the gridiron.

Styles, a 6-foot-5 and 215-pound shooting guard/small forward for Pickerington Central (Ohio), posed one of the state’s biggest threats on the court from an athletic perspective and with his court vision.

Styles displayed that all season during 2021-22 for the Tigers, and over the weekend his season-long performance crescendoed into the ultimate prize: a state championship.

The Ohio State signee helped lead Pickerington Central to a 55-48 win over Centerville in the Division I state title game. It was the Tigers’ first Division I state championship in boys basketball in a decade.

Styles and Co. had a keen observer of that game Sunday night, and he was thoroughly impressed with what he saw as Pickerington Central (25-2) ended Centerville’s (29-1) previous 45-game winning streak.

“I watched the whole game,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I mean, what a great game. What a great atmosphere. I thought it was just fun. I enjoyed watching it. I wish it wasn’t 8:30 on a Sunday night, but that's all right. It was great to see. Centerville had a great team and played really, really well. But what a great game for Pick Central the way that they played and I thought he was tremendous.