COLUMBUS, Ohio - Certainly a refreshing experience after last season, Justin Fields knew he was the starting quarterback this time around when spring practice kicked off Monday morning.

There was no doubt Fields would be the signal caller this season - the first time that has happened in at least a decade at Ohio State, according to Ryan Day - and it takes some pressure of the coaching staff which has generally had to deal with this issue most seasons.

While Fields' status is secured for this year, that doesn't mean he doesn't still have work to do to improve. Even with over 3,000 passing yards and a NCAA-leading 41:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, the second best mark since 2000, they have a list of areas for Fields to improve, but Day is excited about how far Fields has come.

"I'm proud of his development from where he was at this point last year to where he is right now in practice one," Day said. "He's come a long way in the pocket, moving in the pocket, seeing things and drop-back protection. We have a list of things that he's working on to get better at."