BuckeyeGrove - Ryan Day embraces 'The Game' regardless of date

Urban Meyer said it was “heartbreaking” to see 'The Game' against Michigan moved from its traditional final Saturday to end the regular season.

Ryan Day was a little less colorful. In fact, he didn’t have much of an opinion.

“We knew that the schedule was going to be different,” Day said. “We knew that 2020 is just different. Whatever it was, it was.”

But how much an apprentice learns from his mentor. Meyer followed his claim by hinging on the importance of sacrifice and adaptability, and Day stressed the same message that the team will keep doing things one week at a time.

“We don’t know exactly how the season will look, how it will play out, where we’ll play some of these teams,” Day said. “We’ll just keep working hard over the next couple weeks and then as we start to approach September 3, we’ll get ready for Illinois and then keep building one week after another.”

Ohio State is set to welcome Michigan on Oct. 24, earlier than the familiar late-November date. One of the newly-appointed team captains and junior offensive lineman Josh Myers understands the tradition that has been since 1942, but wants a season to happen, also.

“With the uncertainty of the season, right now I’m more concerned about playing them at all in general," Myers said. "Of course with the tradition of ‘The Game,’ I would love for it to be the last game of the season. I’d also love to have a normal college football schedule, too.”



