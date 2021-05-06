Samson Okunlola has seen his stock skyrocket this spring.

The No. 35 overall sophomore on Rivals.com saw programs like Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and USC dip into his recruitment since the middle of March.

Most recently, Okunlola was given the green light by Ohio State back on Wednesday. He spoke with BuckeyeGrove about how this offer went down, his reaction, and thoughts on tOSU’s football team.

“I was excited to get the offer,” Okunlola said. “The head coach offered me, so it was exciting to get the offer. He said he watched some of my film from the UA Ohio camp and he liked it. He looked over my highlights from freshman year. He looked at my videos, and he likes what I do.”