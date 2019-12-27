SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The weight of a team’s entire history can be overwhelming, and Ryan Day is handling the pressure of the postseason the same way he has handled pressure all season: focus on the now and nothing else.

The Ohio State tradition in the Fiesta Bowl and its sour history with Clemson is well documented, but Day is not worried about addressing or living up to the larger context of this game. Instead, Day is focused on preparing his team to the battle the 2019 Clemson Tigers.

“It’s a one-game season right now, March Madness mentality, and you just can’t worry about those things because they don’t matter,” Day said on historical context surrounding the matchup. “What matters is today and preparing the best we can to get ready to play tomorrow, and that’s all you can focus on is being in the moment right now and then you go from there.”

The Buckeyes will appear in the Fiesta Bowl for the ninth time, the most times of any team. The Buckeyes hold a 5-3 record in the Fiesta Bowl with the most recent trip occurring in 2016 when the Buckeyes fell to Clemson 31-0.

In terms of the history with the Tigers, the Buckeyes have been unable to find a positive result. Going winless against Clemson in three attempts, the Buckeyes will have a chance to end the slide this upcoming game.

Despite all of this, the context will have no actual impact on the 60 minutes of football that will be played Saturday, and Day knows that focusing on the essential components is critical.

“This team has done a great job and you know some of the things that have happened in the past really has nothing to do with this team, with this coaching staff,” Day said. “So we just focus on doing everything we can to play a great game and we go from there, but we’re going against great teams and it’s an honor to be part of the Final Four, and again, the focus is just playing well on Saturday night.”