Ryan Day dialed into the looming showdown with Clemson
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The weight of a team’s entire history can be overwhelming, and Ryan Day is handling the pressure of the postseason the same way he has handled pressure all season: focus on the now and nothing else.
The Ohio State tradition in the Fiesta Bowl and its sour history with Clemson is well documented, but Day is not worried about addressing or living up to the larger context of this game. Instead, Day is focused on preparing his team to the battle the 2019 Clemson Tigers.
“It’s a one-game season right now, March Madness mentality, and you just can’t worry about those things because they don’t matter,” Day said on historical context surrounding the matchup. “What matters is today and preparing the best we can to get ready to play tomorrow, and that’s all you can focus on is being in the moment right now and then you go from there.”
The Buckeyes will appear in the Fiesta Bowl for the ninth time, the most times of any team. The Buckeyes hold a 5-3 record in the Fiesta Bowl with the most recent trip occurring in 2016 when the Buckeyes fell to Clemson 31-0.
In terms of the history with the Tigers, the Buckeyes have been unable to find a positive result. Going winless against Clemson in three attempts, the Buckeyes will have a chance to end the slide this upcoming game.
Despite all of this, the context will have no actual impact on the 60 minutes of football that will be played Saturday, and Day knows that focusing on the essential components is critical.
“This team has done a great job and you know some of the things that have happened in the past really has nothing to do with this team, with this coaching staff,” Day said. “So we just focus on doing everything we can to play a great game and we go from there, but we’re going against great teams and it’s an honor to be part of the Final Four, and again, the focus is just playing well on Saturday night.”
This coming January will mark five years since the Buckeyes hoisted the College Football Playoff trophy, and the Buckeyes have struggled to claim another since the inaugural playoff. Day has seemed to catapult the Buckeyes firmly back into the conversation, but he is not concerned with the national perception of the Buckeyes heading into the semifinal game.
“I know that we’re always in the conversation year in and year out and have been since it started, and you know what everyone’s opinion is right now it doesn’t matter,” Day said on the perception of Ohio State football since the 2015 championship. “What matters is Saturday night, you know, when the game is over.”
Soon the noise will subside. The historical significance of the game will fade away and the talk will pause for a football game to be played. No matter how the game is looked at or approached, the game itself will be played within the confines of the rules of football, and the historical significance will hardly be a whisper during the hard-hitting action.
The Buckeyes will fight for 60 minutes against a team that has given them problems in a bowl game that feels like a second home, but at the end of the day, the game is simply for a spot in the championship.
The opportunity is almost here, and the Buckeyes are excited to make their own history instead of having to hear about the past they were not a part in creating.
“Anytime you get closer to the game, it’s like, ‘let’s bring the game on,’” Day said. “And I know our guys are getting ready.”