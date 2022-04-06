Ryan Day details thoughts on early enrollment, early playing time

J.T. Tuimoloau was an anomaly. After taking as much time as he possibly could to pick a school during his recruiting process, the five-star defensive end finally signed with the Buckeyes and enrolled late in the summer in Columbus. There were zero expectations – especially from Ohio State’s staff – that Tuimoloau would see much playing time in his first season. But Tuimoloau is built different, as the kids say, and was able to bring a freaky physical and athletic profile with him to Ohio. That is what allowed him to bypass one of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s general assumptions – that it’s incredibly difficult to earn significant playing time as a true freshman – and become a key cog for Larry Johnson up front. Donovan Jackson was much the same. The Houston offensive lineman also did not enroll early because his high school did not allow for early graduation. So, instead, Jackson worked on his body and craft throughout the five-to-six months he stayed back in Texas before getting into Mickey Marotti’s strength and conditioning program last summer. He was another exception to the rule, logging nearly double the number of combined snaps that any true freshman offensive lineman has tallied across the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Day admits there are cases in which freshmen can break through for a contributing role even if they don’t get to school until much later than their running mates in their respective signing classes. But those cases are rare. That’s what Day reiterated when asked about what it takes to earn playing time as a freshman with the Buckeyes. It was a shift in Day’s philosophy and opinion about early enrollment than what it had been previously. “I think it’s hard nowadays to start playing as a true freshman if you don’t come in mid-year,” Day said. “I wouldn’t have said that in the past, but it does make a difference. J.T. did it, Donovan did. Some guys have done it. But I think the mid-year does help. Not that I’m trying to promote that, but that’s just the truth. When you have a whole spring under your belt and a whole offseason, that does matter.”

Early playing time recruiting pitch

Caden Curry waited until late in his high school career on the decision to enroll early. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

On the recruiting trail, that’s one of the conundrums that previous players have faced. Caden Curry is a good recent example. He was a star baseball player at Center Grove (Ind.) and wanted to play one last season. Curry waffled back and forth on whether or not to enroll early as a defensive lineman with the Buckeyes or bypass spring football for another crack at a state championship in baseball. Ultimately, following an in-home visit with Day and Johnson, the two Buckeyes coaches and Curry’s high school coach laid out all of the pros and cons of enrolling early. The pros significantly outweighed the cons, and that night Curry cemented his decision to join Ohio State in January. He has now emerged as one of the defensive linemen – regardless of class – who is popping out and catching eyes for the Buckeyes coaching staff and any fans who were in attendance for Saturday’s 11-on-11 action. Curry is one of many true freshmen who could log a real role for this Buckeyes squad looking for revenge against Michigan and eyeing a return to the College Football Playoff. Linebacker C.J. Hicks looks almost predestined to get playing time as a Will linebacker. Physically and athletically, he already looks the part. Both Hicks and Gabe Powers, another who already looks physically and athletically capable of playing time as a true freshman, logged first-team reps during Saturday’s 11-on-11 drills. Kyion Grayes was one of the many receivers who stood out, and he had a pair of brilliant tip-toeing catches on the sideline and in the end zone Saturday. Jyaire Brown saw second-team reps during the practice, and there is an opportunity for him to provide depth, especially after Lejond Cavazos entered the transfer portal Monday. That’s a handful of the players who could contribute as first-year players. Most of the 2022 signees won’t come close to seeing the field this fall unless they see late time in blowouts. Day stressed the importance for players to realize that’s OK, and he’s hoping the message will be heard by the young guys. “Everyone’s on a different journey,” Day said. “I think the focus always has to be on development. Where along the line is your development? There’s three-year guys, four-year guys, five-year guys. Now there are six-year guys. Each guy has to understand their development. It could be different than the guy next to me. Their journey could be different than the guy who’s sitting in the locker next to me. But the end goal is the same. It’s to be a great player at Ohio State, beat The Team Up North, win a Big Ten championship, win a national championship and then after that hopefully have an opportunity to go play in the NFL."

Getting players on field ASAP