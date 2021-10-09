 Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud speak after No. 7 Ohio State's 66-17 win vs. Maryland
football

Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud speak after No. 7 Ohio State's 66-17 win vs. Maryland

Colin Gay
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 7 Ohio State followed up its dominant performance against Rutgers with another dominant performance at home against Maryland.

The Buckeyes beat the Terrapins, 66-17, recording 598 yards of offense —406 coming from the arm of redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud — with touchdowns on eight of 11 total drives.

Stroud and head coach Ryan Day reflect on Ohio State's dominant performance heading into its bye week.

