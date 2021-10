PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ohio State took care of business Saturday afternoon.

Favored by 14 points in their return to Big Ten play, the No. 11 Buckeyes rolled Rutgers, 52-13, on the road, helped by 330 yards passing and five touchdowns by redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Here's what Stroud and head coach Ryan Day had to say after Ohio State's dominant road win Saturday