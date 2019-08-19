On Monday, Ryan Day announced the seven team captains that will represent Ohio State this season.

The list of players includes Jordan Fuller, J.K. Dobbins, Chase Young, K.J. Hill, C.J. Saunders, Tuf Borland and Jonathon Cooper.

"I think they are a great representation of the program. They are a group of guys that I think epitomize what we want an Ohio State football player to be," Day said. "I think they understand what it means to be a captain. Very, very well-respected, unbelievable group of guys. Really cool. Couple of two-time guys in there."

Jordan Fuller, a captain last season, has 119 solo tackles and has assisted on 35 in his three seasons at Ohio State. Additionally, he has three interceptions, six passes defended and two recovered fumbles.

In only two seasons at Ohio State, both spent splitting carries with Mike Weber, J.K. Dobbins has rushed for over 2,400 yards and 17 touchdowns. Dobbins also has nearly 400 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.



Chase Young appeared in 13 games last season for Ohio State on his way to 33 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and five passes defended.

K.J. Hill has appeared in every game for Ohio State the last two seasons and has nearly 1,700 receiving yards as well as 10 touchdowns, six of which came last season.

In two seasons, C.J. Saunders has 294 receiving yards as well as a receiving touchdown, and he has also assisted with returning duties on special teams.

Tuf Borland, now a two-time captain going into his junior year, has 68 solo tackles in addition to 58 tackles assisted on, 12.5 of which were for a loss. He also has four sacks, one defended pass and two forced fumbles.

Senior Jonathon Cooper has combined on 47 total tackles, 10.5 of which were for a loss, and 5.5 sacks in his time at Ohio State.

These captains and the rest of the Ohio State Buckeyes will take the field for the first time this season when they take on Florida Atlantic on Aug. 31st.





