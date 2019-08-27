COLUMBUS, Ohio - Fall camp has wrapped up and Florida Atlantic is quickly approaching, and on Tuesday, Ryan Day finally announced who will be starting at right tackle on the offensive line.

While positional battles across most units have been taking place during fall camp, the main focus has been on who the guy will be at right tackle. Would it be senior Branden Bowen, the six-time starter, or redshirt freshman Nicholas Petit-Frere, the heir apparent five-star recruit?

“I think we're going to have our starters. So Thayer [Munford] and Brandon will start at tackle,” Day said. “And those guys will come in and roll a little bit. There's some depth there. It's hard to find that many linemen who we think have the ability to start and play in the Big Ten. We do. We're lucky enough to have that.”

Bowen has taken major strides this offseason to improve his play, get back to 100 percent as well as fending off Petit-Frere for his starting position, and Day and the coaching staff took notice of the work he has put in. Coming off of a leg injury that kept him out for the latter half of 2017 as well as all of 2018, this has been a challenging couple of years for Bowen, but it’s all paying off for him, and his attitude is showing it.

“First, his attitude was as good as I've been around this year,” Day. “He's been through a lot. Personally he's been through a lot with the injury. To see the way he's smiling, the way he's got a lot of energy, the way he's working. He's kind of changed his body with Mick [Marotti] in the weight room. I just love his approach right now.”

As one of the veterans on the offensive line, Bowen has not only been an influence to the guys in the trenches, but to the entire team. Having already received his bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies, Bowen is able to focus on his family and his play on the field, and it has left an impression on Day and the rest of the team.

“No, I think anytime you have guys like him who have been in the program for a while, it's like having a man, it's like having a professional on the team,” Day said. “They're almost players/coaches, I call them. That's the approach he's had. You don't have to worry about what Branden is doing at night, don't have to worry about him going to classes. He's graduated and done all those things. He's all about making sure he's ready to roll, taking care of his body and he's producing.”



