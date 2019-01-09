Kaleb Wesson and Luther Muhammad had 18 and 13 points in a losing effort for the Buckeyes, but what really sealed the Buckeyes' fate was the 13 turnovers throughout the game, capped off by a crucial turnover by Andre Wesson late in the game.

Rutgers' top scorer and rebounder Eugene Omoruyi left the game, but that didn't stop Geo Baker (15), Montez Mathis (16), Ron Harper Jr. (12) and Shaq Carter (11) in a joint effort for the Scarlet Knights with all over 10 points in the game.

The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 1-3 Big Ten) in a Big Ten meeting by the score of 64-61 at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Buckeyes started the game with two quick baskets, but the Scarlet Knights went on an 8-0 run for the better part of three minutes, before Ohio State answered with a three from C.J. Jackson with the score showing an 8-7 lead for Rutgers at the under-13 timeout.

Rutgers began to pull away stretching the early lead to as much as nine with a strong effort from Baker, but the Buckeyes continued to claw back relying on a couple of three-point shots from Muhammad to pull the Buckeyes to a 19-15 deficit at the under-8 timeout of the first half.

Despite the early struggles for Ohio State with nine turnovers, shooting 43 percent from the field and Wesson in some early foul trouble, the Buckeyes managed to come nearly even with Rutgers ending the first half on an 11-1 run with a 31-30 Rutgers' lead.

The second half started with an Ohio State focus that was visible, especially with Wesson putting his stamp on the game with 10 points early with the score at a 40-38 lead for Ohio State at the under-16 timeout.

As quickly as Wesson showed some life, the Scarlet Knights forced a few turnovers and bad shots on transition threes for the Buckeyes went on a 10-0 run to put the score at a 48-40 advantage for Rutgers at the under-12 timeout.

With the game getting closer and closer to its conclusion, every time Ohio State seemed to have an answer off the boards, Rutgers would answer right back with Rutgers on a 18-7 run and a 56-49 score edge at the under-7 timeout.

The Buckeyes responded late in the game with great play and a run of their own with a 16-5 run that gave Ohio State a late 61-60 lead with 1:37 left in the game.

On a crucial late possession for the Buckeyes, Wesson tried a pass to Muhammad that resulted in the final and costly turnover of the night that gave Rutgers the ball to Baker to eventually extend the lead to three points.

Ohio State had an open look from three to put the Buckeyes into overtime against Rutgers, but Jackson couldn't get it to fall as the Buckeyes fell to the Scarlet Knights 64-61.

The Buckeyes will look to bounce back as they continue their schedule through the Big Ten when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, January 12th with a 2:30 p.m. tipoff.