BuckeyeGrove - Rutgers Report Card: Offense

COLUMBUS, OH - It was a tale of two halves for Ohio State on Saturday night.

The Buckeye offense managed to tally over 500 yards once more against Rutgers in its 49-27 victory, but it wasn't a totally convincing performance from the group as a whole. Justin Fields and his star-studded cast of receivers were dominant as usual, picking up 314 yards and five touchdowns through the air. On the flip side, however, the run game continued to look stale and the offensive line did not live up to its high reputation, allowing consistent pressure on Fields. The offense looked stagnant at times and coasted through the second half. Let's grade out each unit of the offense in our third weekly report card.





Quarterback

Justin Fields added six touchdowns to his season total on Saturday. (Scott Stuart)

There has been no apparent fall-off for Fields this season. He completes nearly every pass, makes plays when plays need to be made, and is able to squeeze his throws into smaller and smaller windows.

His performance against Rutgers was similar to his previous two gems: 24-28 passing for 314 yards and a season-high five touchdowns, including one absolute dime to Chris Olave where he had centimeters to spare. With Fields leading this Buckeye offense, every drop-back feels like it could result in a touchdown. Once again, there was zero issue of Fields putting the ball at risk on Saturday night. His only incompletions were due to a dropped pass in the first half and extremely limited time in the pocket behind a shaky offensive line for much of the game. He hit nine different receivers while still finding Olave and Garrett Wilson when a big play was needed. Confidence appears to be growing every week for the junior transfer. He evaded pressure well and looked unshakable in the pocket throughout this game, adding a rushing touchdown when Ohio State desperately needed to find some success on the ground. The weapons surrounding Fields certainly help his dominance, but his accuracy has been unmatched nationwide. There are never any forced errors from the quarterback. He was sacked twice and had to get rid of the ball quicker than normal, but none of that rests on his shoulders alone. Somehow, some way, he continues to do it every game. Fields was nearly flawless once more. He deserves nothing less than his third-consecutive perfect grade to start the 2020 season. Grade: A+

Running Backs

After a 110-yard performance against Penn State, Master Teague couldn't get it going vs. Rutgers. (Scott Stuart)

Well, it feels like Ohio State is almost back to square one with its running backs. After a 110-yard performance from Master Teague a week ago, things felt like they were trending in the right direction. But once this game started, it was clear Ohio State could not establish a consistent run game, try as they might. Beyond a few breakout carries from Teague and Trey Sermon there was no punch from this ground game once more. The two starters combined for 128 yards on 24 carries and neither stood out as a large threat at any point in the game.

With Fields, a massive run game isn’t necessary against a team like Rutgers, but it becomes more and more important as the season advances. Neither of this pair presented an explosive threat to any defense it has faced.

Teague does not have the speed to blow by opponents when he finds room and Sermon only shows up in bursts to the outside. It was a very underwhelming performance for the duo once more, even with a 25-yard carry from Teague to begin the night and a 36-yard dash from Sermon to end it. Steele Chambers was pleasant yet again, taking a fake punt and exploding 38 yards downfield. Chambers appears to have a level of pop that the two starters lack right now, but did not see enough action to contribute consistently. If Chambers can become a real option, he provides plenty of intriguing potential. Demario McCall (he’s still here!) made an impact as well, taking one carry for 12 yards and a first down. All said, it was not a pretty day for this group of running backs. There appeared to be no consistency-- it almost seems like Ohio State is struggling to find a go-to back, switching between options to see what works best. When the games are tight, having that source of yardage to lean on is crucial.

Even though it managed to put up 200-plus yards of rushing offense once again, the running backs’ performance remains a giant question mark. Grade: C-

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Garrett Wilson makes his case for the Heisman. (Scott Stuart)

As Fields goes, these receivers go.

Like Ohio State’s quarterback, there is not much else that can be said about Olave and Wilson. The duo appears to be one of the best in program history and is clearly a step ahead of every secondary it has faced. Olave hauled in two touchdowns on Saturday and Wilson added one of his own, bringing in over 100 yards receiving for his third-consecutive game. Both appear nearly unstoppable at all times. There were more than enough completions to go around. Five players outside of Olave and Wilson caught a pass for 10 or more yards. Jameson Williams opened the game with his first touchdown of the season. Jeremy Ruckert added another receiving score. Teague was consistently involved in the passing attack for the first time in his career. McCall caught a pass for 27 yards.

Fields spread the wealth on Saturday night. The freshmen receivers remain the biggest unknown this season. If they can get consistently involved throughout the game, the sky's the limit for this unit. There’s a steady flow of completions with Fields at the helm; the ball flies around every area of the field and deep passes are perfectly timed. The tight ends were as steady as they always are, opening up room for the explosive outside threats and blocking well on the interior. Ruckert continues to be one of the biggest tight end pass-catching threats in recent Ohio State memory. Just like the man throwing to them, it’s hard to find many faults with this group of pass-catchers, game after game. Grade: A+

Offensive Line

Justin Fields faced plenty of pressure on Saturday night. (Scott Stuart)

It was a disappointing day for the group up front. Fields saw consistent pressure and the run game never truly opened up for Ohio State. Combine that with a steady flow of inexcusable penalties and miscommunications, and this was one of the worst performances of the season for any position group. Harry Miller struggled mightily and even the more experienced players up front seemed to have difficulty with the different looks Rutgers threw at them. The offensive line only allowed two sacks, but it gave up eight tackles for loss and caused Fields to scramble out of the pocket to find receivers. Rutgers defensive linemen were consistently reaching the quarterback throughout this game. Even for a fairly easy grader like myself, this performance from the offensive line was an outstanding letdown for most of the night. Grade: D+

Overall