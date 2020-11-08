BuckeyeGrove - Rutgers Report Card: Defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No. 3 Ohio State extended its perfect all-time record against Rutgers to seven wins and no losses with a 49-27 win on Saturday night. While emerging victorious was a typical outcome for the Buckeyes, allowing over 290 yards of total offense to the Scarlet Knights was something they hadn't done since the second all-time meeting between the two in 2015. This was the first time Ryan Day matched up against a Greg Schiano-led Rutgers offense, and the latter pulled out all the stops to gain an edge against his former co-coach. We take a look at each unit of the Buckeyes defense and compare them to that of all of college football, with a C grade representing average.

Antwuan Jackson and Tyreke Smith combined for five tackles in Saturday's win. (Ohio State Dept. of Athletics)

Defensive line Fresh off a game in which five sacks were recorded, the Ohio State defensive line entered Saturday's game with some swagger. The Scarlet Knights zapped much of that confidence. Jonathon Cooper (DE) Haskell Garrett (DT), Javontae Jean-Baptiste (DE) and Tommy Togiai (DT) started the game along the line and totaled 11 tackles among them. Jerron Cage, Tyler Friday, Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith also saw time in the game. None recorded a sack, and only two tackles for loss were credited to defensive linemen. Much like the over-arching theme, the first half was stronger than the second. A personal foul against Cooper and a facemask penalty against Vincent extended drives that led to a Rutgers field goal and touchdown, respectively. Rutgers rushed for just 29 yards in the first half of the game, but the Scarlet Knights busted out in the third quarter, running for 100 yards on 10 carries and converting three first downs by way of the run. The 66-yard run by Isaih Pacheco with 8:48 in the third quarter set the tone for the rest of the second half, as Rutgers scored a touchdown on the following play and two more later in the half. "I think we started out strong. Started out the way we want to start out a game, it's hard to comment on what exactly happened when you haven't watched the film yet," linebacker Tuf Borland said. "The first half was very good, second half a little different. We'll take it as it comes and get better from it." The Buckeyes held Rutgers to just 12 rushing yards in the fourth quarter. While not the worst game, it wasn't the strongest from the defensive line compared to what they're capable of. Grade: B

Tuf Borland led the Buckeyes in tackles with six against Rutgers. (Ohio State Dept. of Athletics)

Linebackers The linebackers unit received a boost with the return of sixth-year and captain Justin Hilliard, who missed the first two games of the 2020 season with an undisclosed injury and a false-positive COVID-19 test. Hilliard made an impact by forcing a fumble with 9:11 in the second quarter. He recovered the football and the Buckeyes offense scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive. "Something I've been trying to preach the whole season is just trying to get some of these younger guys - even some older guys - to realize how short this can be," Hilliard said. "Live in the moment and take every single game, every single practice, do the best you can and keep getting better." Tuf Borland, Baron Browning and Pete Werner started the contest for the third-consecutive game and combined for 14 tackles. Browning led the team in tackles with four and Borland sacked Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral as the game entered halftime. Dallas Gant, Teradja Mitchell and K'Vaughan Pope and Craig Young were credited with 13 total tackles and combined for one tackle for loss. Four of Ohio State's leading tacklers were linebackers, and Borland finished with the team lead with six. The depth at linebacker was on display against the Scarlet Knights, and it picked up the slack that was left from other areas on the defense. Grade: A-

Shaun Wade made four solo tackles against the Scarlet Knights. (Ohio State Dept. of Athletics)

Secondary A season-ending Achilles' injury to Cameron Brown last week will test the Buckeyes' depth going forward, and this week brought former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson closer to the forefront. Rutgers entered the game with the third-fewest passing yards in the Big Ten with 296, but recorded 229 receiving yards and saw two receivers compile more than 50 yards receiving each. "I thought in the first half it was pretty good, we were tackling well," Day said. "Have to look at the film and see who the culprits were, but there were some missed tackles." Sevyn Banks (CB), Marcus Hooker (SAF), Shaun Wade (CB) and Marcus Williamson (CB) started the game, combining for 11 tackles, as Tyreke Johnson, Bryson Shaw and Ryan Watts also saw time in the secondary. Through the first three quarters, the Buckeyes secondary held Rutgers to no more than 46 yards through the air, including a dominant second quarter in which only eight yards were picked up via receptions. Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton caught a 26-yard pass on third-and-one with 3:30 left in the third quarter, and it set the momentum entering the fourth quarter for things to turn sideways. Rutgers gathered 132 receiving yards in the final quarter, and it began with a six-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Langan to Jovani Haskins. Of the 11 first downs recorded by the Scarlet Knights in the fourth quarter, nine of which came through the air, including two on fourth down. Rutgers was able to extend plays and capitalize on big passing plays, which kept Ohio State starters in the game longer than it anticipated. Grade: B