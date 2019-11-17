PISCATAWAY, NJ – For the first time all season, the Ohio State defense surrendered three touchdowns in a game, and it was for the most part due to sloppy defense. It was the first time since the second half of the Florida Atlantic game that the defense looked out of sync. Whether it was the absence of multiple players or the distraction of the coming game against Penn State, the defense was missing its acute attention to detail that it has possessed all year. Let’s take a look at how each unit graded out in the tenth game of the year. The grades will compare the Buckeyes to the rest of college football, so a C grade is average, but a prestigious team like Ohio State has set a higher bar than being average.

Defensive Line

This was arguably the worst performance from the defensive line all season. They lacked the dominant edge that they had played with the previous nine games, and the absence of Chase Young may have finally played a part in the unit’s struggles. Rutgers attempted 26 passes in the game, and Ohio State was only able to record one sack. The lone sack was made by DaVon Hamilton, who has now recorded three sacks in the last two games. The rush defense did a decent job, allowing only 2.9 yards per carry, but this marked the only game all year that an opponent rushed for two touchdowns in the same game. The Buckeyes had allowed only three rushing touchdowns all year entering the game against Rutgers.

Grade: B-

Linebackers

Tuf Borland and Pete Werner combined for 10 tackles. (Scott Stuart)

The linebackers had a relatively solid game, but like the defensive line, they did not play up to the standard they had set for themselves throughout the year. With Baron Browning out again, Tuf Borland was able to lead the way with six tackles. Malik Harrison was also able to tally six tackles, and he would add two tackles for loss and a pass breakup to his performance. K’Vaughan Pope, who had an interception against Maryland, was able to intercept another pass and record six tackles against Rutgers. It would not be fair to put the breakdowns in the run game solely on the defensive line, so the linebackers will also have to bear some of the burden. The long touchdowns on the ground were something that the front seven has been able to combat all season, but 26-yard rushing touchdown by Rutgers damaged that trend.

Grade: B

Secondary

The performance of this group could not have gotten off to a better a start. On the opening drive, Shaun Wade was able to make a tremendous play in one-on-one coverage, and he came down with the interception. This would become Wade’s first interception of the 2019 campaign. For the most part the unit played well. Johnny Langan would complete only 12-of-26 passes for 121 yards. The one breakdown came when Langan connected with Bo Melton for a 45-yard touchdown, the second longest score allowed by the Buckeyes all season. The longest touchdown allowed by the Buckeyes came on a 49-yard touchdown pass in the Indiana game. Given that the damage was mostly done when Ohio State’s backups were in, there should be no cause for concern. Jeff Halfey will more than likely have the group ready to go for the difficult matchup against K.J. Hamler and the Nittany Lions.

Grade: B

Overall

All things considered, this game was far from pretty. The defense had its worst game of the season against the worst offense it has played to date, but the game was a mixed bag of good and bad plays. The defense was able to create three takeaways, but the three touchdowns allowed were very uncharacteristic. The group most likely was looking ahead to Penn State, so I expect a tremendous effort in Ohio State’s biggest game of the year.

Grade: B-