BuckeyeGrove - Running backs will continue splitting carries

Ohio State has passed the torch between running backs rather seamlessly in recent years.

But for the first time in several seasons, the Buckeyes are riding tightly with a committee of running backs, splitting their carries, and that's something offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said will continue.

"Every game is a little, I guess, different with the flow of the opportunity and how many plays you get or how long the drives go," Wilson said.

Master Teague III was the presumptive favorite for the starting job in 2020, but his Achilles' injury in March and the addition of graduate transfer Trey Sermon changed his expected production.

Although Teague has been the starting running back so far in 2020, he and Sermon have split time as the former has 35 total carries while the latter has 24.

No matter the distributions or situation, though, Teague said he's "going to find a way to perform."

“I believe my preparation each week and trust in the lord that he’s going to help me through whatever situation is best for the team," Teague said.

Teague is confident the Buckeyes will be efficient in the run game, and will complement the passing attack as Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are atop the team's all-purpose yards list.

When it comes to playmaking, not much changes based on which running back is involved, according to the offensive coordinator.

"We don’t change a lot of calls based on who the tail back is," Wilson said. "The longer the drive, the more the guys play within a drive. I think sometimes the game depicts that."

Teague said he’s “willing to do” whatever is asked of him, but he did share how split carries impact the mindset of a running back.

“It is hard to sometimes get in a groove with that, but I think I’ll fare well,” Teague said. “I still feel confident I’ll be able to perform the way I need to.”

Below is a comprehensive chart regarding Buckeyes rushing numbers so far.