BuckeyeGrove - Running backs will continue splitting carries

Running backs will continue splitting carries
Ohio State has passed the torch between running backs rather seamlessly in recent years.
But for the first time in several seasons, the Buckeyes are riding tightly with a committee of running backs, splitting their carries, and that's something offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said will continue.
"Every game is a little, I guess, different with the flow of the opportunity and how many plays you get or how long the drives go," Wilson said.
Master Teague III was the presumptive favorite for the starting job in 2020, but his Achilles' injury in March and the addition of graduate transfer Trey Sermon changed his expected production.
Although Teague has been the starting running back so far in 2020, he and Sermon have split time as the former has 35 total carries while the latter has 24.
No matter the distributions or situation, though, Teague said he's "going to find a way to perform."
“I believe my preparation each week and trust in the lord that he’s going to help me through whatever situation is best for the team," Teague said.
Teague is confident the Buckeyes will be efficient in the run game, and will complement the passing attack as Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are atop the team's all-purpose yards list.
When it comes to playmaking, not much changes based on which running back is involved, according to the offensive coordinator.
"We don’t change a lot of calls based on who the tail back is," Wilson said. "The longer the drive, the more the guys play within a drive. I think sometimes the game depicts that."
Teague said he’s “willing to do” whatever is asked of him, but he did share how split carries impact the mindset of a running back.
“It is hard to sometimes get in a groove with that, but I think I’ll fare well,” Teague said. “I still feel confident I’ll be able to perform the way I need to.”
Below is a comprehensive chart regarding Buckeyes rushing numbers so far.
|Player
|Carries
|Net rushing yards
|Rushing TDs
|
Master Teague III
|
35
|
151
|
3
|
Trey Sermon
|
24
|
104
|
0
|
Justin Fields
|
21
|
50
|
1
|
Steele Chambers
|
4
|
32
|
0
|
Xavier Johnson
|
4
|
17
|
0
|
TEAM TOTAL
|
93
|
423
|
5
Wilson also said he was impressed with redshirt freshman Steele Chambers' performance in the season-opener when he rushed for 32 yards on four carries. Despite not getting as many opportunities against Penn State, Wilson said Chambers will continue to be mixed into the running back schemes.
“I don’t think that’s going to be a negative," Wilson said. "The more they play, I think they play through contact and get more confident. They’ll continue to be more decisive, more assertive with their reads, pick up more trash yards."
Teague currently ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rushing yards while Sermon ranks 12th, and one long run keyed by a hole formed in the line of scrimmage could be the difference between where those players rank.
As a team, Ohio State ranks fourth in the conference in rushing yards with 423. It will face Rutgers on Saturday, which has allowed 159 rushing yards through two games, second-fewest in the conference. Despite that statistic, Wilson is confident in the game plan going forward.
"I think you saw them better Game Two, and I think you’ll see them better as we go into Game Three and keep building."