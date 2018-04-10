“The guys that produce are going to play and guys that earn the right to play will play,” Alford said. “It’s not about keeping people happy. You are happy when you win.”

Alford said that the carries, no matter if its Dobbins, Weber or even Antonio Williams , will go to the hot hand at the time.

At this point in the spring, Alford said that the split between Dobbins and Weber is 50/50. Last season, with Weber suffering a hamstring injury prior to the first game against Indiana, Dobbins led the way in carries, averaging over 13 touches per game.

With the emergence of J.K. Dobbins as a 1000-yard rusher in his freshman season, both he and Mike Weber will compete for carries as veterans in the backfield. The Buckeye backs will look to match its 2017 rushing totals, leading the Big Ten with an average of 243.2 rushing yards per game, scoring 34 touchdowns on the ground.

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Another season. Another opportunity for Ohio State coach Tony Alford to determine the pecking order of his running backs.

However, there is a possibility that both Dobbins and Weber could help Ohio State win at the same time. Last season in the Buckeyes’ 24-7 win over the Trojans in the Cotton Bowl, the offense installed a few sets that included both backs in the backfield at the same time. Alford said that the offense is still experimenting with that in the spring, saying that Ohio State definitely has that in its offensive arsenal.

This brings something to the table that many teams in college football have. With two former 1000-yard rushers on the roster, Dobbins said that this offensive set could differentiate Ohio State’s offense from the rest of its competition.

“It brings explosiveness, you know,” Dobbins said. “I feel like the defenses won’t know what to do against it.”

In those times that there is only one back out on the field, there is still competition to be had for which player gets the nod. For Alford, it helps that he has a room filled with veteran players.

“There are three guys that are playing at a very high level and know the offense and know the expectation as far as the culture and how we do things,” Alford said. “They do it right, they are conscientious and they help one another. It is very competitive, but its very spirited and they help one another.”

Without necessarily having a dual-threat quarterback under center, the running back position has an opportunity to make a major impact on the offense during the 2018 season.

Despite not knowing which back may lead the way in terms of carries or playing time, Alford does know one thing for sure about the future of his two 1000-yard running backs.

“They are both going to play and they are both going to play a lot,” Alford said. “How is that for a crystal ball?”