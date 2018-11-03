COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For three weeks, the Buckeyes heard talk from all angles about their inefficiency in the running game.

Falling short of 100 yards as a team against Minnesota and Purdue sparks such discussion.

"We were tired of hearing the criticism about us not being able to run the ball," senior offensive tackle Isaiah Prince said.

Saturday against Nebraska, finally, the ground attack was back on track. Sophomore J.K. Dobbins polished off a 163-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Huskers.

Ohio State took several measures in the past two weeks to ensure such a showing.