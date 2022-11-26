COLUMBUS -- The Ohio State rushing attack appears poised to have a starting tailback returning to the rotation.

The Buckeyes might find themselves without a key blocker, though.

Starting running back Miyan Williams has been cleared for action on Saturday at high noon against rival Michigan, a potentially significant boost for the Buckeyes depending on just how close to full strength his high-ankle sprain is after a week of rest. But the blocking up front might not be the same for Ohio State as right guard Matthew Jones heads into kickoff as a game-time decision, leaving intrigue yet again for the program and its highly-scrutinized ground game.

"If need be, we've got a couple of options right there that we'll work through during the week," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "We'll figure out if we do need to go to depth, who to choose. A lot of that has to do with how the week goes, how Matt's feeling and how well those guys do in picking up the game plan."

The Buckeyes know for sure that TreVeyon Henderson won't be part of that blueprint, though, which comes as no surprise given his issues with an injured foot. Ohio State gave him a trial run with that issue last week at Maryland, and it seemed to create more problems than it solved with Williams scratched from the rotation.

Williams has been given the green light to try to help the Buckeyes against the Wolverines on Saturday. And while he will obviously bear monitoring to see just how much he might help in the backfield, the situation with Jones would seem far more critical in the trenches -- particularly on the heels of Ohio State getting bullied up front last year in the Big House.

That decision with Jones will have to wait, and it remains to be seen if that means Enokk Vimahi or Josh Fryar would be needed to take his place. But the rest of the Status Report is more clear for the program based on what Ohio State announced on Saturday morning, making note that it doesn't designate specific injuries or potential disciplinary issues.