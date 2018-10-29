COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Few reading this need reminded of how Ohio State struggled in the running game the last few contests.

Against both Purdue and Minnesota, the Buckeyes managed less than 100 yards on the ground. Redzone and short-yardage situations both struggled as a result of the inefficiencies.

"There's two areas: the run game and the redzone. That was basically the whole devotion of the bye week last week on offense," coach Urban Meyer said.

