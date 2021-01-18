BuckeyeGrove - Ruckert to stay at Ohio State for senior season

The junior tight end announced Monday on social media that he considered declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, but has instead decided that he still has "goals not achieved, so much more to prove, and more to give to this University."

Jeremy Ruckert 's time in Columbus is not up yet.

As a junior, Ruckert caught 13 passes for 151 yards and five touchdowns, with three scores coming in the first three games alone.

Ruckert found the end zone on two occasions in the first half of Ohio State's Sugar Bowl win against Clemson, and his final catch for the Buckeyes went for a 36-yard chunk play against Alabama in the national championship game.

Ruckert finished the season third only to Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Ruckert, the No. 3 tight end in the class of 2018, and a high school wide receiver out of Lindenhurst, New York, has caught 28 passes for 306 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes in three seasons despite an offense that doesn't regularly favor the use of its tight ends in the passing game.

After hauling in just one pass in as a true freshman, Ruckert's opportunities opened up in 2019, when four of his 14 catches went for touchdowns.

Most memorable among Ruckert's highlights thus far is his outstretched one-handed touchdown snag in the second half of Ohio State's comeback win against Wisconsin in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game.