Ruckert ready to roll

INDIANAPOLIS – It may have come as a surprise to many when Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert opted to return to Ohio State for a final season and bypass the NFL Draft for a season. While Ohio State certainly utilizes the tight end position, it is not a role that garners the headlines of other offensive positions within the program.

A list of Nick Vannett, Jeff Heuerman and Luke Farrell have all been drafted from the position over recent draft classes and Ruckert certainly would have heard his name called earlier this year in the 2021 NFL Draft. Coming off the heels of the CFP Semifinals win over Clemson, where Ruckert had three catches for 55 yards and two scores as well as a season where he had 13 catches with five scores, the tape would have been there and there is little doubt that Ruckert would have tested off the charts at his Pro Day.

One more year at Ohio State was just too much to pass up for Ruckert, the NFL will still be there and now he has a chance to be ‘the guy’ at tight end with Farrell off to Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

“There were thoughts about (opting to go pro),” Ruckert said on Friday at Big Ten Media Days. “But after that game and knowing what I can give to the team and this university, I kind of had my mind set on coming back and becoming the most complete tight end that I could be.”

Bill Anders’ 55-reception season at tight end in 1966 will undoubtedly remain safe with the receiving corps that the team is returning in 2021 but Ruckert could find his way among the upper-echelon of career touchdowns receptions at the position with Jake Stoneburner atop the list with 13. Ruckert’s five has him just outside of the top-10 but within striking distance of putting his name in the record books.

Record are nice but people celebrate winners more than they celebrate individual records. There has been a lot of winning at Ohio State during Ruckert’s time with the Buckeyes and he wants that to continue.

“I’d rather put a big ring on my finger than have 20 touchdowns,” Ruckert said. “That’s what we’re working for.”

With a first-year starting quarterback in 2021, regardless of who comes out of the QB derby of fall camp, Ruckert will prove to be a safety net along with the tandem of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. There will be opportunities there but protecting a first-year starter will also be a top priority.

Additionally, Ruckert will be another senior voice in the offensive huddle and in the locker room, someone who has gone through three seasons of Ohio State football and while winning a lot of games has also seen adversity along the way at times.

Whatever it takes, Ruckert will be ready and make the most of this last season, one that he hopes ends in Indianapolis with a trophy in the air.

“I came back for one reason and that’s just to do everything I can (be it) making catches, making blocks or even playing on special teams,” Ruckert said. “To get back where we were last year and have a different outcome.”