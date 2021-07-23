Ruckert makes Mackey Award Watch List

The John Mackey Award selection committee will have its eyes on Jeremy Ruckert this season.

Ohio State's standout tight end landed on the preseason watch list for the honor, which is given to the most outstanding collegiate tight end each year.

Ruckert, who opted to return to the Buckeye program for a senior season in 2021, caught 13 passes for 151 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2020. The year prior, Ruckert made a splash as a sophomore with 14 catches for 142 yards and four scores.

Ruckert was a four-star prospect in the class of 2018, and the Lindenhurst, New York, native was the No. 101 overall recruit in the country.

No Buckeye has ever won the award, which has been given out each year since 2000.

Last year's John Mackey Award winner was Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who went onto be drafted No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in this year's NFL Draft.

Several other Buckeyes have already been named to watch lists for major college football awards this week, with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson landing on both the Biletnikoff and Maxwell award watch lists, and Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison appearing on the watch list for the Bednarik Award.

