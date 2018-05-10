A day after checking on Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends School offensive tackle Walter Rouse, Ohio State has offered the 6-foot-6, 265-pound prospect. Buckeye assistants Kevin Wilson and Greg Studrawa watched Rouse workout on Wednesday and then Rouse heard from Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer on Thursday.

"After talking with Coach Meyer, I have received a full scholarship to Ohio State," Rouse informed BuckeyeGrove.com on Thursday afternoon.

Rouse has picked up some big offers along the way, especially recently. The Ohio State offer seemed to really hit home.

"This is a big one for me and my family," he continued. "I am very excited about this, and to think that Ohio State sees something in me is amazing."

Rouse had previously stated that he was focusing on schools that have offered in terms of making visit plans. With an offer now from the Buckeyes, things should begin to pick up between the two parties.

"He sounds like a great guy, really down to earth," Rouse said of his conversation with Meyer. "And for him to tell me himself that he’s going to give me a scholarship to Ohio State means so much to me. I can’t wait to meet him and the rest of the coaching staff."



