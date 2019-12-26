SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The greatest teacher is experience, and Ohio State’s defense is no stranger to elite quarterback-running back pairings.

The Ohio State defense will be challenged when going up against the dynamic duo of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. While the Buckeyes are yet to face a pairing of this caliber on gameday, the experience gained from competing against Ohio State’s offense in practice will pay dividends on Saturday.

“Sometimes you go where you don’t go against a great quarterback, and then you get into a game and you kind of went, ‘Oh, this guy is really good,’” Greg Mattison said. “Well, we see it every day, so it does prepare us.”