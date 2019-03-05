COLUMBUS, Ohio – While it may feel anything like spring outside in Central Ohio, spring practice is only a matter of hours away and for six early enrollees as well as a transfer quarterback, it will be a first chance to put on an Ohio State uniform and work on football activities with their new coaches.

One of the first rites of passage is getting a uniform number and being put on the roster. All seven players were updated on the official Ohio State website on Tuesday late afternoon with their new uniform numbers. Numbers are known to change along the way and even during the season as double-number conflicts are resolved for special team purposes and for other reasons.

For now, these are the numbers that the seven players who are on campus have and excitement is in the air as these players are that much closer to taking the field at the WHAC.

Spring practice gets underway Wednesday morning and BuckeyeGrove.com will be there with coverage from the first day of action as well as comments from new head coach Ryan Day.