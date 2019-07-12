News More News
Roster numbers assigned for the Ohio State Buckeyes

Jameson Williams is one of the summer enrollees for the Ohio State Buckeyes (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
We update the roster of the Ohio State Buckeyes with the jersey numbers of the entire freshman scholarship class plus some key transfers. 

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Back in the day where the NCAA Football video game was still a thing, the release of the fall roster was almost a national holiday for football fans as they would go in and update their own rosters of their favorite teams.

That game has not been a thing for many years now but there is still excitement when the true freshmen get their numbers assigned to them as the most ardent of fans try and get the roster down well in advance of the start of the season.

Now, numbers are always subject to change, either before the season or as we have seen a lot recently, during the season. But at least this gives everyone an idea of what number players will start out with as the season rapidly approaches.

Freshmen/Transfer Roster Numbers
No. Name Position Ht/Wt

1

Justin Fields

QB

6-3, 223

5

Garrett Wilson

WR

6-0, 188

6

Jameson Williams

WR

6-2, 169

12

Gunnar Hoak

QB

6-4, 212

16

Cade Stover

LB

6-4, 225

16

Jagger LaRoe

QB

6-3, 216

18

JP Andrade

QB

6-3, 205

22

Steele Chambers

RB

6-2, 215

23

Marcus Crowley

RB

6-1, 205

28

Ronnie Hickman

S

6-1, 200

33

Zach Harrison

DE

6-6, 255

37

Craig Young

ATH

6-4, 200

38

Bryson Shaw

S

6-2, 175

41

Tommy Eichenberg

LB

6-3, 225

66

Enokk Vimahi

OL

6-5, 263

68

Ryan Jacoby

OL

6-5, 290

73

Jonah Jackson

OL

6-4, 305

77

Harry Miller

OL

6-4, 310

79

Dawand Jones

OL

6-8, 360

83

Cormontae Hamilton

TE

6-2, 263

90

Jaden McKenzie

DT

6-3, 285

97

Noah Potter

DE

6-6, 252

Big Ten Football Media Days take place next week in Chicago and training camp will not be far behind as the Buckeyes look to defend their Big Ten title under new head coach Ryan Day. The long wait is nearly over and football is almost here.

