Roster numbers assigned for the Ohio State Buckeyes
We update the roster of the Ohio State Buckeyes with the jersey numbers of the entire freshman scholarship class plus some key transfers.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Back in the day where the NCAA Football video game was still a thing, the release of the fall roster was almost a national holiday for football fans as they would go in and update their own rosters of their favorite teams.
That game has not been a thing for many years now but there is still excitement when the true freshmen get their numbers assigned to them as the most ardent of fans try and get the roster down well in advance of the start of the season.
Now, numbers are always subject to change, either before the season or as we have seen a lot recently, during the season. But at least this gives everyone an idea of what number players will start out with as the season rapidly approaches.
|No.
|Name
|Position
|Ht/Wt
|
1
|
Justin Fields
|
QB
|
6-3, 223
|
5
|
Garrett Wilson
|
WR
|
6-0, 188
|
6
|
Jameson Williams
|
WR
|
6-2, 169
|
12
|
Gunnar Hoak
|
QB
|
6-4, 212
|
16
|
Cade Stover
|
LB
|
6-4, 225
|
16
|
Jagger LaRoe
|
QB
|
6-3, 216
|
18
|
JP Andrade
|
QB
|
6-3, 205
|
22
|
Steele Chambers
|
RB
|
6-2, 215
|
23
|
Marcus Crowley
|
RB
|
6-1, 205
|
28
|
Ronnie Hickman
|
S
|
6-1, 200
|
33
|
Zach Harrison
|
DE
|
6-6, 255
|
37
|
Craig Young
|
ATH
|
6-4, 200
|
38
|
Bryson Shaw
|
S
|
6-2, 175
|
41
|
Tommy Eichenberg
|
LB
|
6-3, 225
|
66
|
Enokk Vimahi
|
OL
|
6-5, 263
|
68
|
Ryan Jacoby
|
OL
|
6-5, 290
|
73
|
Jonah Jackson
|
OL
|
6-4, 305
|
77
|
Harry Miller
|
OL
|
6-4, 310
|
79
|
Dawand Jones
|
OL
|
6-8, 360
|
83
|
Cormontae Hamilton
|
TE
|
6-2, 263
|
90
|
Jaden McKenzie
|
DT
|
6-3, 285
|
97
|
Noah Potter
|
DE
|
6-6, 252
Big Ten Football Media Days take place next week in Chicago and training camp will not be far behind as the Buckeyes look to defend their Big Ten title under new head coach Ryan Day. The long wait is nearly over and football is almost here.