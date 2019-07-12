COLUMBUS, Ohio – Back in the day where the NCAA Football video game was still a thing, the release of the fall roster was almost a national holiday for football fans as they would go in and update their own rosters of their favorite teams.

That game has not been a thing for many years now but there is still excitement when the true freshmen get their numbers assigned to them as the most ardent of fans try and get the roster down well in advance of the start of the season.

Now, numbers are always subject to change, either before the season or as we have seen a lot recently, during the season. But at least this gives everyone an idea of what number players will start out with as the season rapidly approaches.