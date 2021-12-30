Rose Bowl Take Two: Utah Players to Watch





The University of Utah is set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 108th Rose Bowl on Saturday at 3 PM MST.

Who will be some of the crucial players to watch in the Granddaddy of them all? Both Ute Nation publisher Alex Markham and Scarlet and Gray managing editor Colin Gay give their picks ahead of Saturday's NY6 matchup.





Alex Markham – Ute Nation

Mika Tafua

The relentless edge rusher recently announced he is heading to the NFL Draft after participating in the Rose Bowl. Tafua has started 37 games out of 43 played for Utah. He ranks second among all active Pac-12 defenders with 32 career TFLs. For the 2021 season, Tafua led the Pac-12 with 9.5 sacks, which ranked no. 15 nationally. He won the Pac-12 Defensive Morris Trophy in 2021 as the conference’s top defensive lineman.

Even outside of his individual stats, he’s one of the best in college football at creating pressure. That’s something Utah will look to do a lot of with the Buckeyes down their left tackle and Stroud looking to get off to a quick start with some less experienced but talented receivers. Tafua’s dominance has taken some pressure off of a young, talented Utah secondary that has been ravaged by injuries.

There’s no easy solution to Tafua because if the Ohio State offense focuses on minimizing his impact, freshman and former Rivals250 defensive end Van Fillinger will make them pay. Just ask Oregon how many problems these two caused them.





Devin Lloyd

Over his career at Utah, Lloyd had over 10 All-American selections. In 2021, he won the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year for the Pac-12 over Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.

His 2021 stat sheet is ridiculous. He has four interceptions with two returned for touchdowns. Additionally, he has 106 tackles on the season, 22 TFLs, eight sacks, and a fumble recovery.

As evidenced by his stats, Lloyd is a complete linebacker. The former Rivals two-star safety recruit has turned himself into a likely top-15 NFL Draft pick, and a strong case can be made for him as the greatest defender in Utah football history.

While Ohio State saw a handful of players opt out of the Rose Bowl at the start of the week, that’s not in Lloyd’s DNA. He’s the early favorite for Rose Bowl Defensive Player of the Game.





Cam Rising

A First-Team All-Pac-12 selection after taking over for an ineffective Charlie Brewer, Rising’s impact goes well beyond the stat sheet, which is still impressive.

With Utah starting the season 1-1 and on their way to another loss to San Diego State, Kyle Whittingham made the switch to Rising at the end of the third quarter against the Aztecs. Rising would go on to lead a near comeback, as he injected life and swagger into a group that seemed boring, dole, and like they were having no fun under Brewer.

Despite the failed comeback, it was obvious this was Rising’s team. Days later after being informed of the switch, Brewer transferred.

Rising would go on to start 10 games, throwing for 2,279 yards on the season. He has an 18:5 touchdown to interception ratio. Rising is a dual-threat who picks his spots wisely, as he also ran for 407 yards and five touchdowns. In ESPN's QBR Rating, Rising was the best in the Pac-12 at 81.2, good for no. 9 overall.

Time and time again, when a big play needed to be made, Rising has delivered. He’s a huge reason for Utah’s turnaround on the season. The former Rivals150 has the full trust of Whittingham—something not easy to do—and he should be in the early conversation along with Stroud for the Heisman in 2022.



