Rose Bowl take two: Ohio State players to watch

The Rose Bowl is here. Ohio State will be taking on Utah in The Granddaddy of Them All Saturday in Pasadena to end the 2021 season. Which Ohio State players will make the biggest impact against the Utes? Both Ute Nation publisher Alex Markham and Scarlet and Gray managing editor Colin Gay give their picks ahead of Saturday's kickoff.

Alex Markham — Ute Nation

OG Matthew Jones A versatile piece to the Ohio State offensive line, Matthew Jones allows the Buckeyes to move Thayer Munford of guard and to his more normal position: tackle. With Nicholas Petit-Frere opting out of the Rose Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, the Buckeyes have had to shuffle their line. While it's a loaded group and Jones is rated as their No. 2 offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus, it’s still a less than ideal situation. Jones arrived at Ohio State in 2018 and has five starts on his resume. He’s also filled in at center in 2021. He’ll be tasked with facing a young, but talented group of Utah defensive tackles, led by Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Junior Tafuna. With the shifting around on the offensive line, Utah is expected to bring the pressure with their schemes early and often. If Jones can hold his own, that puts less pressure on Munford at left tackle. Utah’s defensive tackles are deep and they don’t hesitate to rotate frequently as there’s not much drop-off in their two-deep. QB C.J. Stroud For obvious reasons, Utah better be ready for the 2021 Heisman finalist. This season, C.J. Stroud led the No. 1 offense in the country, averaging 551.4 yards and 45.5 points per game. Where the Utes could potentially face issues is with Ohio State's passing game, which is ranked No. 5 in the country as the injury bug has absolutely hammered the secondary. There are a lot of factors at play here that all lead back to watching Stroud: throwing to two new starting receivers, the elite Utah pass rush, and Utah having to give snaps to some inexperienced corners. Come Saturday, it’ll be an entertaining chess match between Stroud and the Utah defense. LB/TE Cade Stover Consider this a more broad one with the whole linebacker group, but I threw Cade Stover’s name at the top because of his unique path to the position. The Ohio State tight end has been practicing at linebacker for the Buckeyes during practices ahead of Saturday's game where he played one snap in a goal-line situation against Michigan in the final game of the regular season. A one-time Rivals100 four-star linebacker, Stover definitely brings experience, but he’s bounced from linebacker to defensive end, and now back to linebacker at least for the time being. Utah will stack Ohio State with a three-headed monster at tight end with Brant Kuithe, Cole Fotheringham, and Dalton Kincaid. Both Kuithe and Kincaid are dynamic big-play threats who are elite receivers that are threats to bust a big play at any moment. They’re both Utah’s most effective weapons in their passing game. Fotheringham has proven to be a dependable safety blanket for Rising to move the sticks. This entire linebackers unit will have its hands full.

Colin Gay — Scarlet and Gray Report

Ohio State defensive tackle Taron Vincent will have big shoes to fill Saturday. (Scott Stuart)