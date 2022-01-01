Rose Bowl Game Day Preview: Ohio State vs. Utah

Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff.

Ohio State (10-2) takes on Utah (10-3) in its 16th appearance in The Granddaddy of them All.

Stopping the run

Ohio State struggled mightily against Michigan's run game its last time out, allowing 297 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 41 carries, unable to stop Hassan Haskins and company as the Wolverines just continued to pound the run.

Utah brings something incredibly similar in Ohio State's attempt to pick up the pieces of its defense, bringing in the No. 1 rushing offense in the Pac-12, including one of five 1,000-yard rushers in the conference in Tavion Thomas.

With a defensive line that's depleted in the middle, with Haskell Garrett opting out, the Buckeyes will already be behind schedule against an offense that lives and dies by the run, much like Michigan does.

Ohio State's pressure will have to come from the outside at the end, from players like Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith, heading into his final game with the Buckeyes. If the Buckeyes' veterans can beat Utah's tackles, getting Thomas down for minimal to no gain, the Buckeyes should find success defensively.

Finding a receiving option outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the only proven wide receiver left in Ohio State's room.

Both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave opted out of the Rose Bowl — while Olave continued to field passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud throughout bowl practices — leaving the sophomore who led the Buckeyes in both receptions and receiving yards, as the No. 1 option for the nation's No. 1 scoring and total offense.

For the Ohio State wide receiver room, the Rose Bowl is a dress rehearsal for 2022.

Behind Smith-Njigba, freshmen Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., along with sophomore Julian Fleming, are waiting in the wings, looking to pick up where Wilson and Olave left off in 2021.



Look for Stroud to begin to find his No. 2 guy against a suspect and depleted Utah secondary with all of the attention on Smith-Njigba in the slot.

Who plays linebacker?

Ohio State's smallest room could be even smaller Saturday.

As the Buckeyes prepare for Utah, Cade Stover has moved back to linebacker, practicing along with Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers in the middle of the defense.

There's been a lot of change for Ohio State at linebacker, losing K'Vaughan Pope and Dallas Gant midseason, while injuries have raged with players like Cody Simon and Mitchell Melton.

Change is coming soon too, with CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers on their way to the room along with former Arizona State running back-turned-linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum.

What the linebackers do Saturday may not mean a lot in the long-term success of the room, but it could be huge for the overall success of the defense against the run-heavy Utes.