LOS ANGELES-- This iteration of the Silver Bullets allows more yards per game than any defense in Ohio State history, since yards allowed started being tracked in 1946.

Unless they hold Washington beneath 396 yards Tuesday, it's the first time in school history the defense allowed 400 yards/game.

"Our performance wasn't what it needed to be," coach Greg Schiano said. "There are some things we did that allowed us to have this season that are critical in big games, but overall our body of work wasn't what my expectation was or what our defense's expectation was.