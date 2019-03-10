Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty senior wing Ben Roderick continued his tremendous senior season on Saturday, scoring a team-high 29-points in a Liberty win over Hilliard Davidson. The win gives Roderick and the Patriots a district title. After a season cut short last year due to injury, Saturday's win was extra gratifying.

"This is a dream come true," said Roderick after the game. "We didn't really get a chance to go far last year. Now all of our seniors are playing really well together and we can go as far as we want."

The win also avenges a previous loss to Davidson. Liberty is now on an 11-game winning streak, which started after the loss to Davidson.

"Our last loss was to Hilliard Davidson," he explained. "We had a chip on our shoulder and we owed them one. It was a good day for us."

Roderick's performance was yet another efficient one. The gaudy scoring numbers this season have almost always seemed to come within the flow of the offense

"I think I've improved my patience," he said. "I think sitting out the last year really made me hungry and want to prove something. I just try to let the game come to me now. I forced one or two shots that I shouldn't have but in the second half I really got to the foul line where I can convert. When they double team me I can kick it out to wide open guys, my guys are more than capable of knocking those down."

Ohio State has been watching Roderick closely this season and assistant Ryan Pedon was on hand to watch him on Saturday. Ohio State and Xavier are two programs that Roderick listed as recruiting him the hardest right now but that have yet to offer.







