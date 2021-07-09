Rocky Mountain high as Buckeyes land offensive lineman

June visits continue to pay off with July commits for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes as Ohio State picks up an important offensive line commitment with four-star George Fitzpatrick making the call for the Buckeyes on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder was not one to do a lot of interviews along the way and because of that, may not be a familiar name to a lot of recruiting fans but the Greenwood Village (Colo.) star is well known on the recruiting trail with 30-some offers including one from the Buckeyes.

Fitzpatrick made his official visit to Ohio State the weekend of June 4th and by all accounts had a great visit but Ohio State had to endure other visits including a June 18th visit to Oklahoma.

The good news was that Fitzpatrick didn’t jump on any of his visits and instead took his time with the process and finally made a decision this week, a positive one for Greg Studrawa and the team as offensive line recruiting is a hallmark of any top recruiting class and no other program currently has one that compares to Ohio State’s haul for the class of 2022.

"I could just tell Coach Stud, Coach (Tony) Alford and Coach Day definitely care about me and definitely want to see me succeed, even past football," Fitzpatrick said to BuckeyeGrove after his early June visit. "I would say the people there definitely stood out the most to me."

The Buckeyes know that offensive tackle is a position of need with the impending departure of Thayer Munford and the potential departure of Nick Petit-Frere after this season, becoming draft eligible after his third year of college football.

Ohio State already holds a commitment from in-state lineman Tegra Tshabola and is on the short list for players like Kam Dewberry, Jaylen Early and Earnest Greene, just to name a few.

This marks the second consecutive year that Ohio State has landed a player out of the state of Colorado after picking up tight end Sam Hart out of Aurora (Colo.) in the 2021 cycle.

Keep it locked in here for more on what this commitment means, not only for what Ohio State is getting with Fitzpatrick but what this could mean to the pursuit of offensive linemen as the Ohio State class stretches into the upper-teens.