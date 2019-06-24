News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 15:15:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Robinson still feeling good about Ohio State

Eopzyi8aoplr4hzbteeb
Robinson was all smiles at check-in for the Rivals Challenge on Monday morning.
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State's pursuit of Rivals100 running back Bijan Robinson has reached a fever pitch in recent weeks. The Buckeyes are still battling the likes of Texas, USC, and UCLA for Robinson's services an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}