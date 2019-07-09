There may not be a bigger remaining target for Ohio State than Tuscon (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson. The Rivals100 product has been right at the very top of the offensive wish list for Ohio State over the past several months. The Buckeyes were recently able to pick up some momentum with Robinson coming out of his official visit the weekend of June 21st.

Now, the nation's No. 26 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class has a decision date. Robinson will announce his college choice on August 2nd, per Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene.

Robinson is expected to announce between Ohio State, Texas, USC, and UCLA.