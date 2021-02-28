It took just one visit for Kyion Grayes to confirm to him and his family where his home is going to be for the next three to five years.

While many expected the product out of Chandler, Arizona, to commit to Ohio State shortly after reopening his recruitment in December, Grayes opted to give it some time before he made his next decision.

The Buckeyes were constantly labeled by him as his leader, but he wanted to get an in-depth look at the city of Columbus and tOSU's campus before wrapping up his recruitment.

After a four-day stay in Ohio, Grayes followed his heart and announced his commitment to Ohio State just moments ago.

"Really, just the environment, the people, the place," Grayes told BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon when discussing his decision. "The coaches, the relationship that I have with them. The players, the commits, everybody. It's just a great place and I feel at home."