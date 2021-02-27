COLUMBUS, Ohio - For the second time in as many months, a key target from out West is conducting a multi-day visit to Columbus on his family's own dime.

After now USC signee Raesjon Davis checked out the city a few weeks ago, Kyion Grayes and his parents have made the trek out to the Buckeye State this week. The new addition to the Rivals250 arrived on Thursday, and is set to depart from the state of Ohio tomorrow.

Even with his packed schedule, Grayes was able to carve out time on Saturday afternoon to speak with our own Kevin Noon.

Grayes, who is labeled as the No. 16 wide receiver in the 2022 cycle, was all smiles when opening up about his time in Columbus.

"I really love it here," Grayes told BuckeyeGrove. "I love the environment. The place is just a great place to be."