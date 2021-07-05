Rivals250 WR Kojo Antwi commits to The Ohio State University

Antwi posted the following on social media on Monday morning to announce his college decision.

Also, Antwi’s commitment gives the Buckeyes four wideouts in this class after signing three in December. Two of their current pledges — Caleb Burton and Kaleb Brown — are Rivals100 prospects, while Antwi and Kyion Grayes are top-25 wide receivers on Rivals.com.

And, just moments ago, Ohio State earned a commitment from their top remaining wide receiver target in this cycle: Kojo Antwi . Antwi now becomes the 16th member of their 2022 class, and is their 14th commit who is a member of the Rivals250.

On the Fourth of July, the Buckeyes had even more reason to celebrate as 2021 five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau committed to them. Tuimoloau picked tOSU over Oregon, USC and the in-state Washington Huskies.

With two commitments in the span of less than 24 hours, Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts in June are continuing to pay great dividends for the program.

The timeline for Ohio State’s pursuit of Antwi makes this even more of an impressive get for the staff.

Out of his finalists — the others being Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and USC — they were the last program to offer him as the coaches gave Antwi the green light in November 2020.

The Buckeyes immediately made a strong impression on him as they landed in Antwi’s top eight less than a couple of months later. Even after earning commitments from Burton and Grayes following their offer to Antwi, they then went on to crack his top five on March 11.

What propelled Ohio State and likely put them over the top, however, was the official visit he took to the school just over two weeks ago.

We heard that a big takeaway for Antwi from his official to Columbus was the amount of competition in their wide receiver room. The No. 23 wideout on Rivals.com is intrigued by the talent in that group and believes he will get even better by competing with these players every day.

Also, five-star linebacker CJ Hicks spent a lot of time around Antwi during the visit and spoke with him about the championship potential of this class. Antwi ultimately came away from the visit with the impression that he can maximize his skill set under Brian Hartline’s tutelage while competing for championships.

With Antwi now in the fold, that means five of Ohio State’s visitors from last month have committed to the school. The others were Tuimoloau yesterday, as well as Dallan Hayden, Kaleb Brown and Terrance Brooks in June.

Antwi’s commitment also bolsters their point total in the 2022 Rivals Team Rankings. They’ve increased their total to 2,531 points, which is 610 points more than the second-place Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

There’s a chance Ohio State could stretch their lead even more as several targets, such as top-100 overall recruits Chris McClellan and Kam Dewberry, are trending toward them.

Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove.