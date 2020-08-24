A lot of uncontrollable factors could have derailed the momentum Ohio State had in recruiting back in the spring.

First of all, this unprecedented dead period we are in has prevented the school, along with other college coaching staffs across the nation, from hosting prospects on campus since March.

Also, the Big Ten's decision to postpone their football season to next spring definitely could have had negative consequences for the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts.

Despite these obstacles, the program is continuing to dominate on the trail, specifically in the Class of 2022. Ohio State added a pair of borderline five-star recruits to the fold this month, and are sitting in a great position with Benjamin Gosnell, one of the top tight ends in next year's cycle.

"Ohio State, man, I love everything about Ohio State," Gosnell told BuckeyeGrove. "I haven't actually been up to Columbus before, but my relationship with coach [Kevin] Wilson, the tight ends coach, I started my recruitment with him back in... I want to say late February, early March. Ever since then, I've always loved coach Wilson, coach Day.