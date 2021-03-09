BuckeyeGrove - Rivals250 RB Nicholas Singleton includes Ohio State in his top nine

Rivals250 RB Nicholas Singleton includes Ohio State in his top nine
For the first time in his recruiting process, four-star running back Nicholas Singleton decided to narrow down his options on Tuesday.
Singleton, who is the No. 9 player at his position in the 2022 cycle, unveiled a top five just minutes ago. Making the cut for him were Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and, to no surprise, Ohio State.
It's not that much of a shock to see Singleton shave off so many programs at once as he is in possession of nearly three dozen offers. In his tweet, the Pennsylvania-based prospect did not say when he intends on announcing his college decision.
BuckeyeGrove has not spoken with Singleton in quite some time, but the Buckeyes have been high on his radar for a while. Singleton labeled them them as his leader back in July, and even took a self-guided visit to Columbus back in the fall.
While our previous conversation with Singleton took place before the beginning of Sept. 1, he was impressed with how much the Buckeyes, led by Tony Alford, were prioritizing him.
"They've just been doing what they're supposed to do," Singleton previously told us. "When we talk, they're always checking up on me. Doing Zoom meetings. These other schools don't be doing all of that. I can tell they really care about me."
As for what's next for Singleton, the No. 126 overall junior in the country is slated to take an official visit to Penn State from June 11-13. Of course, this is all dependent on if the dead period will be extended yet again, which shouldn't be ruled out.
Ohio State will like to get him on campus for an official visit as soon as possible, but no weekend has been locked in just yet for an OV. We'll confirm it with Singleton soon, though it's fair to assume to say the Buckeyes are likely to receive an official from him down the line.
As a junior running back, the 5-foot-11, 191-pounder rushed for 1,311 yards on 107 carries, which is an average of 12.3 yards per rush. Singleton, whose 2020 season highlights you can watch at the top of the article, also rushed for 22 touchdowns in just eight games played.
