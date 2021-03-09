BuckeyeGrove - Rivals250 RB Nicholas Singleton includes Ohio State in his top nine

For the first time in his recruiting process, four-star running back Nicholas Singleton decided to narrow down his options on Tuesday.

Singleton, who is the No. 9 player at his position in the 2022 cycle, unveiled a top five just minutes ago. Making the cut for him were Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and, to no surprise, Ohio State.

It's not that much of a shock to see Singleton shave off so many programs at once as he is in possession of nearly three dozen offers. In his tweet, the Pennsylvania-based prospect did not say when he intends on announcing his college decision.

BuckeyeGrove has not spoken with Singleton in quite some time, but the Buckeyes have been high on his radar for a while. Singleton labeled them them as his leader back in July, and even took a self-guided visit to Columbus back in the fall.

While our previous conversation with Singleton took place before the beginning of Sept. 1, he was impressed with how much the Buckeyes, led by Tony Alford, were prioritizing him.