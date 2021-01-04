Prior to kickoff for the Clemson-Ohio State game this past Friday, the Buckeyes received good news from multiple prospects in the 2022 cycle.

Ohio State landed in the top schools list for nearly a handful of juniors, with one of those recruits being Dallan Hayden. The Rivals250 running back unveiled a top four that featured OSU, along with Notre Dame, Oregon and the in-state Tennessee Volunteers.

Hayden says the relationships he's developed with Ryan Day and Tony Alford played a key part in his decision to include the program in this group.

“The football history speaks for itself, obviously,” Hayden told BuckeyeGrove. “I’ve developed a pretty good relationship with the running backs coach. Feel like I’m building a really strong relationship with the head coach.”