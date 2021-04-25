SUWANEE, Ga. – This time last year, Ohio State held commitments from two of the top running backs in the nation: Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson.

Now, with less than a year left until the final signing period for the 2022 cycle, the Buckeyes are still searching for their first commit at the position.

Gavin Sawchuk, the second-ranked RB on Rivals, is high on their list, as well as fellow four-star prospects Dallan Hayden and Nicholas Singleton. Another target that Tony Alford and the rest of the staff remain in pursuit of is Damari Alston.

Prior to partaking in the Rivals Camp Series event in Suwanee (Georgia) on Sunday, Alston spoke with us about how things have been going with the program.

“It’s going good,” Alston told BuckeyeGrove. “Me and Coach Alford, we’ve been keeping a consistent relationship. It’s some running backs I’m competing with right now in the running backs room. But, you know, we’ve been keeping that relationship and I’m looking forward to getting up there soon.”