Rivals250 RB Dallan Hayden previews official visit to Ohio State

The end of Dallan Hayden’s recruitment appears to be right around the corner.

Hayden has completed official visits to Illinois and Notre Dame so far this month, and he begins his final official to Ohio State today. The product of Memphis (Tennessee) wanted to get an in-depth look at each of these programs before deciding what school he will commit to.

Before journeying up to Columbus, however, Hayden was in attendance for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta on Thursday.