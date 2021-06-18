Rivals250 RB Dallan Hayden previews official visit to Ohio State
The end of Dallan Hayden’s recruitment appears to be right around the corner.
Hayden has completed official visits to Illinois and Notre Dame so far this month, and he begins his final official to Ohio State today. The product of Memphis (Tennessee) wanted to get an in-depth look at each of these programs before deciding what school he will commit to.
Before journeying up to Columbus, however, Hayden was in attendance for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta on Thursday.
There, Hayden spoke with BuckeyeGrove to preview this official visit, talk about his relationship with Tony Alford, and more.
“Just finally excited to meet the coaches face to face,” Hayden said. “Get to see the facility, like actually walk inside the facility. I’m just looking forward to a good time.
“[The staff] said they feel like they’re going to be the best one,” Hayden added. “They said they’re going to make it feel like this is the place to be.”
